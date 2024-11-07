Emirates logs $2.5 bln half-year profit amid Mideast crises

Emirates logs $2.5 bln half-year profit amid Mideast crises

DUBAI
Emirates logs $2.5 bln half-year profit amid Mideast crises

Dubai's Emirates Group announced half-year profits of $2.5 billion on Nov. 6, citing robust demand despite conflicts in the Middle East.

The airline group, operating from the world's busiest airport for international traffic, has faced regional disruptions due to the conflicts, but has expanded its network elsewhere.

Pre-tax profits of 10.4 billion dirhams ($2.8 billion) in the six months to September were a record for the group, but were subject to the United Arab Emirates' new 9 percent corporate tax for the first time.

"We expect customer demand to remain strong for the rest of 2024-25, and we look forward to increasing our capacity to grow revenues," group chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said in a statement.

"The outlook is positive," he said, with more aircraft expected to join the fleet and expanded facilities for dnata, Emirates' ground services arm.

Emirates flights to Israel, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan and Iran — a close neighbour of the UAE — have all been affected by conflicts stemming from the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which erupted in October last year.

However, Emirates, one of the world's leading long-haul carriers, also increased flights to eight destinations in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Group revenue rose 5.0 percent to $19.3 billion on "consistently strong customer demand across business divisions, and across regions", the statement said.

Emirates group closed the financial half-year with cash reserves of $11.9 billion, down from $12.8 billion in March.

It paid a previously announced $540 million dividend to its owner, the government of Dubai — one of the UAE's seven sheikhdoms.

airlines,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women

Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women

    Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women

  2. Ankara, Athens committed to resolving problems, improving ties

    Ankara, Athens committed to resolving problems, improving ties

  3. Health Ministry to reconduct all inspections on newborn units

    Health Ministry to reconduct all inspections on newborn units

  4. UN probe: 70 pct of Gaza victims women, children

    UN probe: 70 pct of Gaza victims women, children

  5. Turkish Cyprus rebukes EU’s Borrell over criticism of Turkic summit participation

    Turkish Cyprus rebukes EU’s Borrell over criticism of Turkic summit participation
Recommended
Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025
Private jet carbon emissions soar 46 percent, finds a study

Private jet carbon emissions soar 46 percent, finds a study
Europes wake-up call to avoid slow agony of decline

Europe's wake-up call to avoid 'slow agony' of decline
Number of cruise passengers reaches 1.5 mln in 9 months

Number of cruise passengers reaches 1.5 mln in 9 months
US Fed makes quarter point cut as Powell insists he would not quit

US Fed makes quarter point cut as Powell insists he would not quit
Contractors undertake $18 bln worth of projects abroad

Contractors undertake $18 bln worth of projects abroad
Aselsan showcases naval defense capabilities at Euronaval

Aselsan showcases naval defense capabilities at Euronaval
WORLD UN probe: 70 pct of Gaza victims women, children

UN probe: 70 pct of Gaza victims women, children

The U.N. condemned on Nov. 8 the staggering number of civilians killed in Israel's war in Gaza, with women and children comprising nearly 70 percent of the thousands of fatalities it had managed to verify.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Türkiye's Central Bank has raised its year-end inflation forecast for 2024, 2025 and 2026.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿