'Emilia Pérez' leads Oscar nominations with 13

LOS ANGELES
As fresh fires raced across the Los Angeles region, an embattled movie industry lined up behind the Netflix narco-musical about transgender identity “Emilia Pérez” in Oscar nominations yesterday.

Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Pérez,” a Spanish language, French-made film, dominated the nominations with a leading 13 nominations, including best picture and best actress for Karla Sophia Gascon, making her the first openly trans actor ever nominated for an Oscar.

Another musical — “Wicked,” the smash Broadway adaptation — came away with nearly as many nominations. Jon M. Chu’s lavish “Wizard of Oz” riff scored 10 nominations, including best picture and acting nods for its stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

The nominees for best picture are: “Anora;” “The Brutalist;” “A Complete Unknown;” “Conclave;” “Dune: Part Two;” “Emilia Pérez;” “I’m Still Here.;” “Nickel Boys;” “The Substance;” “Wicked.”

The nominees for best supporting actor are: Yura Borisov, “Anora;” Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain;” Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown;” Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist;” Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice.”

The nominees for Best Supporting Actress are: Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown;” Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist;” Ariana Grande, “Wicked;” Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave;” Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez.”

The nominees for original screenplay are: “Anora;” “The Brutalist;” “A Real Pain;” “September 5;” “The Substance.”

“This has certainly been a difficult time for Los Angeles, where many members of our film community industry work and live. But the last several weeks have proven what we already know to be true: our film industry and Los Angeles are resilient, and for almost a century, the Oscars have brought us together to unite and celebrate our global film community,” Janet Yang, the academy's president, said before nominees were announced.

