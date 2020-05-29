Emergency hospital inaugurated in Istanbul

  • May 29 2020 17:26:00

Emergency hospital inaugurated in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Emergency hospital inaugurated in Istanbul

Turkey on May 29 opened a second emergency hospital in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul as part of the country's continued fight against coronavirus.

The new Dr. Feriha Öz Emergency Hospital in Istanbul is named after a world-renowned Turkish pathologist who was claimed by the virus this April.

Attending the opening ceremony were Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, and other top Cabinet ministers.

Speaking at the opening, Erdoğan stressed the importance of emergency hospitals for tackling the virus.

"More than 190 countries asked Turkey for healthcare aid, and we helped more than 90 of them," he added.

Turkey's health insurance system is attracting interest, with groups from various countries coming to Turkey to see how it works, the president said.

Turkey's healthcare system, hospitals, and insurance system will continue drawing interest worldwide, he added.

Emergency hospital inaugurated in Istanbul


Key healthcare investments

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated how important investments in the nation’s health care are, Koca told the opening ceremony.

Underlining that Turkey has achieved exemplary success globally in fighting the pandemic, Koca said Turkey will become a hub country for health care.

He also stressed that the country should continue its measures against COVID-19, as the pandemic has not yet run its course.

On Turkey’s new hospitals, he said they would serve the public on an ongoing basis, not only during disasters and epidemics.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey enters new normal phase as cafes, parks to open on June 1

    Turkey enters new normal phase as cafes, parks to open on June 1

  2. New rules for Turkish airports unveiled

    New rules for Turkish airports unveiled

  3. Germany weighs lifting travel curb for Turkey

    Germany weighs lifting travel curb for Turkey

  4. Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor

    Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor

  5. Erdoğan offers condolences to George Floyd's family

    Erdoğan offers condolences to George Floyd's family
Recommended
Turkey marks 567th anniversary of conquest of Istanbul

Turkey marks 567th anniversary of conquest of Istanbul
Thermal cameras to be deployed at courthouses to screen for fevers: Justice minister

Thermal cameras to be deployed at courthouses to screen for fevers: Justice minister
German academic back home after two months of isolation in sea

German academic back home after two months of isolation in sea
Taxi driver who kicked pregnant woman out of cab given house arrest

Taxi driver who kicked pregnant woman out of cab given house arrest
House moved by truck to keep deceased owner’s memory alive

House moved by truck to keep deceased owner’s memory alive
Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor

Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor
WORLD Virus tolls surge in Americas as Europe re-opens

Virus tolls surge in Americas as Europe re-opens

The death toll from the coronavirus spiked again in the United States, and Latin America's pandemic crisis deepened, as Europe's re-opening from lockdown grew bolder by the day.    
ECONOMY More than 41,000 vehicles registered in April

More than 41,000 vehicles registered in April

In Turkey, a total of 40,171 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered in April, the country's statistics authority revealed on May 29. 
SPORTS Istanbul hopes to host new, historic Champions League final

Istanbul hopes to host new, 'historic' Champions League final

Fifteen years after the "Miracle of Istanbul" that cemented Steven Gerrard's status as a Liverpool legend, the Turkish metropolis was supposed to host its second Champions League final on May 30.