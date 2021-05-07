Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites spotted over Turkey’s skies

ISTANBUL

Lined up beams of light thought to be the Starlink satellites that world-renowned entrepreneur Elon Musk launched into space were spotted at various points in Turkey, hovering over its skies.



Many citizens living in Turkey’s west have noticed late on May 6 that a group of unidentified objects were seen in the sky.



While some of them called their relatives and urged them to look at the sky to see the objects, some took to Twitter and shared the footage of the flying objects that cannot be identified at first sight.



It turned out that 60 Starlink satellites, launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX firm on May 4, have appeared in a line crossing the night sky.



Turkey’s Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank also shared the solar panel glare of the Starlink satellites seen on the North-West horizon despite the cloudy weather.

His post included images taken from the Bakırlıtepe TÜBİTAK National Observatory All Sky Camera in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.



In a statement released by the TÜBİTAK National Observatory, it was noted that communication satellites were placed in LEO orbits around the Earth within the scope of the Starlink Satellite Network project.



SpaceX has sent more than 360 satellites into space so far towards a planned network of 12,000, with the aim of improving global internet coverage.



Stargazers have been using apps and websites to check when they can spot the display.



The spectacle of satellites passing over Turkey in what looks like a chain of lights will be visible for the rest of the week, according to these apps and websites.