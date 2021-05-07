Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites spotted over Turkey’s skies

  • May 07 2021 13:00:00

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites spotted over Turkey’s skies

ISTANBUL
Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites spotted over Turkey’s skies

Lined up beams of light thought to be the Starlink satellites that world-renowned entrepreneur Elon Musk launched into space were spotted at various points in Turkey, hovering over its skies.

Many citizens living in Turkey’s west have noticed late on May 6 that a group of unidentified objects were seen in the sky.

While some of them called their relatives and urged them to look at the sky to see the objects, some took to Twitter and shared the footage of the flying objects that cannot be identified at first sight.

It turned out that 60 Starlink satellites, launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX firm on May 4, have appeared in a line crossing the night sky.

Turkey’s Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank also shared the solar panel glare of the Starlink satellites seen on the North-West horizon despite the cloudy weather.

His post included images taken from the Bakırlıtepe TÜBİTAK National Observatory All Sky Camera in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.

In a statement released by the TÜBİTAK National Observatory, it was noted that communication satellites were placed in LEO orbits around the Earth within the scope of the Starlink Satellite Network project.

SpaceX has sent more than 360 satellites into space so far towards a planned network of 12,000, with the aim of improving global internet coverage.

Stargazers have been using apps and websites to check when they can spot the display.

The spectacle of satellites passing over Turkey in what looks like a chain of lights will be visible for the rest of the week, according to these apps and websites.

TURKEY Turkey, US to launch dialogue process for F-35: Defense industry head

Turkey, US to launch dialogue process for F-35: Defense industry head
MOST POPULAR

  1. Marketplaces to be open on Saturdays

    Marketplaces to be open on Saturdays

  2. Turkish government currently not mulling extending lockdown

    Turkish government currently not mulling extending lockdown

  3. Turkish-German woman goes viral on social media

    Turkish-German woman goes viral on social media

  4. Gang tries smuggling migrant disguised as patient who underwent surgery

    Gang tries smuggling migrant disguised as patient who underwent surgery

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 42,187 as daily cases hit 22,388

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 42,187 as daily cases hit 22,388
Recommended
Turkish government currently not mulling extending lockdown

Turkish government currently not mulling extending lockdown
Turkey, Egypt normalization talks were ‘positive’: Turkish FM

Turkey, Egypt normalization talks were ‘positive’: Turkish FM
Turkeys inactivated vaccine enters WHO list

Turkey's inactivated vaccine enters WHO list
Turkeys new envoy to Iraq hopeful for promising bilateral ties

Turkey's new envoy to Iraq hopeful for promising bilateral ties
Gang tries smuggling migrant disguised as patient who underwent surgery

Gang tries smuggling migrant disguised as patient who underwent surgery
Turkey reopens consulate in Iraq’s Mosul

Turkey reopens consulate in Iraq’s Mosul
WORLD US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

The U.S. military has deployed more heavy bombers and fighter jets to protect withdrawing American and coalition troops from Afghanistan, which have so far sustained no direct attacks, the Pentagon said on May 6. 
ECONOMY One plane passes through Turkish airspace every 27 seconds

One plane passes through Turkish airspace every 27 seconds

Even amid pandemic restrictions, one plane passed through Turkish airspace every 27 seconds in the first four months of this year, Turkey's transport and infrastructure minister said on May 7. 
SPORTS Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

Mustafa Cengiz, the current chairman of Galatasaray will not run for the Lions' next presidential election, he said on May 6. 