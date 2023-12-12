Elon Musk reinstates far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on X

Elon Musk reinstates far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on X

NEW YORK
Elon Musk reinstates far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on X

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, on Dec. 10 reinstated far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on the social media platform, a year after vowing never to let him return.

Jones, who claimed that a December 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut that killed 20 children and six educators was a hoax, was banned from the platform - then still known as Twitter - in 2018 for violating its "abusive behavior policy."

He was also sued by families of the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting and ordered by a judge in the case to pay up more than a billion dollars in damages last year.

Musk had himself promised never to let the Infowars host back on the social media platform, which he bought last year for $44 billion.

But following a poll Musk conducted on X asking whether Jones should be reinstated, to which some two million users responded, he flipped that decision.

"I vehemently disagree with what he said about Sandy Hook, but are we a platform that believes in freedom of speech or are we not?" the SpaceX founder said on X.

But Shannon Watts, founder of the group Moms Demand Action group which pushes for tighter gun laws, said that "defamation is not free speech."

Musk's decision comes the same week that the Sandy Hook families commemorate the 11th anniversary of the Dec. 14 shooting, which Jones alleged was staged to allow the government to crack down on gun rights.

Jones' followers harassed the bereaved families for years, accusing parents of murdered children of being "crisis actors" whose children had never existed.

It also came a week after Musk had responded to advertisers pulling out of X because of far-right posts and hate speech, including an apparent endorsement by Musk himself of an anti-Semitic tweet.

Jones, who has a million followers on X, returned to the site with his first post re-tweeting Andrew Tate, the controversial former kickboxer facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania, in which he hailed Jones' "triumphant return."

However, U.S. media reported that as of Dec. 10, the account of Jones' controversial show Infowars was still banned.

alex john,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Maduro assails US military support for Guyana ahead of border talks

Maduro assails US military support for Guyana ahead of border talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Maduro assails US military support for Guyana ahead of border talks

    Maduro assails US military support for Guyana ahead of border talks

  2. UN assembly moves past Security Council to take lead on Gaza

    UN assembly moves past Security Council to take lead on Gaza

  3. Epic Games wins US court fight with Google

    Epic Games wins US court fight with Google

  4. Entrepreneur turns laurel branches into pellet fuel

    Entrepreneur turns laurel branches into pellet fuel

  5. E-scooters’ speed limit on agenda once again

    E-scooters’ speed limit on agenda once again
Recommended
New Miyazaki animation leads North America box office

New Miyazaki animation leads North America box office
Original Asterix cover fails to find buyer after legal challenge

Original Asterix cover fails to find buyer after legal challenge
Google releases top internet searches of year

Google releases top internet searches of year
Mariah Careys 1994 hit All I Want for Christmas is You still dominates the holiday charts

Mariah Carey's 1994 hit 'All I Want for Christmas is You' still dominates the holiday charts
Nobel Prize award ceremony takes place in Stockholm

Nobel Prize award ceremony takes place in Stockholm
‘Prison bakery discovered in ancient Pompeii

‘Prison bakery' discovered in ancient Pompeii
WORLD Maduro assails US military support for Guyana ahead of border talks

Maduro assails US military support for Guyana ahead of border talks

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that he views US military support of neighboring Guyana as a threat to resolving his nation's territorial claim there, and will bring it up in talks this week with his counterpart.
ECONOMY Bosch to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany

Bosch to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany

Bosch said yesterday it plans to cut up to 1,500 jobs at two German sites making vehicle transmissions, as the country's auto suppliers struggle with the electric transition.

SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.