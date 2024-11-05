‘Elisa Zonaro's Istanbul’ on display at Kazlıçeşme Art

ISTANBUL

An exhibition titled "Elisa Zonaro's Istanbul," showcasing the works of photographer Elisa Zonaro — the wife of renowned Ottoman-era palace painter Fausto Zonaro — has opened at Istanbul’s Kazlıçeşme Sanat.

Curated by Ömer Faruk Şerifoğlu, the exhibition includes photographs of Istanbul taken by Zonaro between 1890 and 1910, as well as paintings by Fausto Zonaro and some objects belonging to the Zonaro family.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, who was a guest at the opening of the exhibition on Nov. 1, stated that Istanbul is the most beautiful city in the world when you look at photos of it from 100 years ago, and said, "We live in the most beautiful city in the world. Culture, art, love, and such activities suit Istanbul very well."

Zeytinburnu Mayor Ömer Arısoy pointed out that those living in Istanbul were in a pleasant dream, saying, "That's why we have heard about Istanbul mostly from foreign poets and writers, and seen it through the eyes of foreign painters and photographers. Two of those, who were influenced by the writer Edmondo De Amicis and went to Istanbul, are Elisa and Fausto Zonaro."

Noting that Elisa Zonaro was awarded by Sultan Abdulhamid II, Arısoy said: "She was given free access to the palace and the harem [seraglio]. Daily life, architecture, portraits of famous people and families in Istanbul were reflected in European exhibitions with her photographs. The Zonaro couple gave birth and raised their children in Istanbul. After living here for nearly 20 years, they left behind an invaluable visual legacy when they returned to Italy with their four children. Today, we will see Istanbul from a century ago. These photographs come together for the first time in an exhibition and book."

‘More striking from a woman's perspective’

Curator Şerifoğlu stated that they wanted to show the world of the Zonaro family in Istanbul, and said, "These are works that date back to approximately 130 years ago and 110 years ago. The Istanbul of that period is even more striking from a woman's perspective. Because in those years, painting on the street, taking photographs on the street, etc. all these required permission. For a woman to do this requires additional courage and effort."

Emphasizing that there are approximately 150 photographs of Elisa Zonaro in the exhibition, Şerifoğlu said: "These photographs have sometimes served as sources. There are also about 10 original paintings by Fausto Zonaro. There are also paintings by their son and daughter who grew up in that environment. There are medals given to Fausto Zonaro by Sultan Abdulhamid. After learing about Elisa's efforts in photography, Sultan Abdulhamid wanted to see her photographs and Elisa sent him a few prints of her photographs. She received a medal. Then came the Medal of Compassion. The Medal of Compassion was a high-level medal given to women during the Ottoman period and we can see these medals here."

Fausto Zonaro, who served as "Painter of the City" in the Ottoman palace between 1891 and 1910 during the reign of Sultan Abdulhamid II, was one of the artists who contributed to the centuries-old historical depth of Ottoman-Italian relations.

Fausto and Elisa Zonaro came to the city and left an important visual legacy of Istanbul, based on travel books about the city and the narratives of Italian writer Edmondo de Amicis.

The exhibition "Elisa Zonaro's Istanbul" will be open to visitors daily, except Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Jan. 31, 2025.