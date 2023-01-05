Elections may be held earlier than slated: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has signaled that the government might consider holding parliamentary and presidential elections earlier than the scheduled date of June 18.

“It is you who know best the importance of 2023 elections which we will reassess its date because of seasonal conditions,” Erdoğan said in his address to the Justice and Development Party (AKP) provincial chairmen on Jan. 5 in Ankara.

Türkiye will normally go to the presidential and parliamentary polls on June 18. The AKP officials are considering bringing the polls forward as June weekends are busy with national university exams.

Among the dates being discussed are April 30 and May 14, the Turkish media reports. In case, the president cannot be selected in the first round, the two most voted contenders will run for the second round to be held two weeks later.