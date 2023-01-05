Elections may be held earlier than slated: Erdoğan

Elections may be held earlier than slated: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Elections may be held earlier than slated: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has signaled that the government might consider holding parliamentary and presidential elections earlier than the scheduled date of June 18.

“It is you who know best the importance of 2023 elections which we will reassess its date because of seasonal conditions,” Erdoğan said in his address to the Justice and Development Party (AKP) provincial chairmen on Jan. 5 in Ankara.

Türkiye will normally go to the presidential and parliamentary polls on June 18. The AKP officials are considering bringing the polls forward as June weekends are busy with national university exams.

Among the dates being discussed are April 30 and May 14, the Turkish media reports. In case, the president cannot be selected in the first round, the two most voted contenders will run for the second round to be held two weeks later.

Turkey, Erdogan,

TÜRKIYE Elections may be held earlier than slated: Erdoğan

Elections may be held earlier than slated: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Elections may be held earlier than slated: Erdoğan

    Elections may be held earlier than slated: Erdoğan

  2. Top court temporarily blocks HDP’s treasury aid

    Top court temporarily blocks HDP’s treasury aid

  3. Syrian regime must take concrete steps for outcome, Erdoğan tells Putin

    Syrian regime must take concrete steps for outcome, Erdoğan tells Putin

  4. 3 more arrested in murder of nationalist group’s former head

    3 more arrested in murder of nationalist group’s former head

  5. Israeli minister’s provocative action against Al-Aqsa ‘unacceptable’: Turkish FM

    Israeli minister’s provocative action against Al-Aqsa ‘unacceptable’: Turkish FM
Recommended
Top court temporarily blocks HDP’s treasury aid

Top court temporarily blocks HDP’s treasury aid
Erdoğan adds 5 percent to civil servants’ wage, pensions

Erdoğan adds 5 percent to civil servants’ wage, pensions
Istanbul mayor to file complaint against minister for ‘negligence’

Istanbul mayor to file complaint against minister for ‘negligence’
İYİ Party leader calls for further increase in pensions

İYİ Party leader calls for further increase in pensions
3 arrested in murder of nationalist group’s former head

3 arrested in murder of nationalist group’s former head
CHP leader suggests gov’t conspires against Istanbul mayor

CHP leader suggests gov’t conspires against Istanbul mayor
WORLD Beds run out at Beijing hospital as COVID brings more sick

Beds run out at Beijing hospital as COVID brings more sick

Patients, most of them elderly, are lying on stretchers in hallways and taking oxygen while sitting in wheelchairs as COVID-19 surges in China’s capital Beijing.

ECONOMY Aid from two World Bank entities hit record $75 bln in 2022

Aid from two World Bank entities hit record $75 bln in 2022

Two World Bank entities provided a record $75 billion in financing last year, said a letter by its president, as developing countries faced crises like climate change and Russia’s invasion

SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.