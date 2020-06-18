Elections in Turkish Cyprus may be moved up to earlier date

LEFKOŞA
Presidential elections planned to be held in Turkish Cyprus on Oct. 11 may be moved to an earlier date if everything goes well in terms of the public’s health, according to Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı.

“If a decision can be made at the Turkish Cypriot parliament until the end of June, the first round of the election can be held on Aug. 16,” Akıncı said in an interview with state-run broadcaster BRT on June 17.

“I will also talk about these concrete dates with party leaders. If they also take this approach, it will be very healthy to get the election done and over with for the [Turkish Cypriot] community as soon as possible,” he added, implying the possibility of a second wave of the outbreak.

Akıncı will meet with the leaders of parties represented in the Turkish Cypriot parliament.

Presidential elections in Turkish Cyprus slated for April 26 was postponed to Oct. 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus was first confirmed in Turkish Cyprus after being seen in a German tourist on March 10, with 108 cases since reported in the country and four people losing their lives.

A major reason for the rapid elimination of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country is because Turkish Cyprus is normally isolated and has limited contact with the rest of the world due to its lack of recognition from the international community.

Apart from Akıncı, four politicians have announced their candidacy so far: Prime Minister Ersin Tatar from the National Unity Party (UBP), Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay as an independent candidate, main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP) leader Tufan Erhürman and Rebirth Party (YDP) leader Erhan Arıklı.

