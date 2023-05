Election watchdog officially declares Erdoğan's victory

ANKARA

Türkiye's election watchdog YSK has formally announced Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's victory in the presidential election runoff on May 28.

YSK head Ahmet Yener has stated that Erdoğan has won 52,14% of the votes as his rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has won 47,86% of the votes.