Election held amidst tight security measures

Election held amidst tight security measures

ANKARA
Election held amidst tight security measures

The Interior Ministry has implemented extensive security measures across Türkiye to ensure the smooth conduct of the presidential runoff election.

With the aim of maintaining public order and safety, nearly 600,000 security personnel have been assigned nationwide. Among them are 324,409 police officers, 193,879 gendarmeries, 2,640 coast guards, 58,648 security guards and 17,189 volunteers.

In addition to the significant presence of security personnel, a fleet of 73 helicopters, eight aircrafts, 61 UAVs, 754 TOMAs (riot control vehicles), and 244 boats-ships have been prepared for duty to swiftly respond to any contingencies that may arise.

The ministry’s security and emergency situations coordination center (GAMER) functioned as the central hub for election operations. The center maintained live monitoring of developments in all 81 provinces.

Moreover, a dedicated security center has been established at the General Directorate of Security, facilitating live videoconferencing connections with each province. Real-time imagery captured by helicopters, UAVs, and drones was instantly transmitted to the center.

In a bid to tackle potential disinformation, election crimes, and provocative social media posts, specialized “combat cybercrime teams” have been deployed. Some legal actions were taken against individuals found sharing posts containing criminal elements on social media.

Despite the possibility of power outages, arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted power supply through generators and alternative power sources. Adequate lighting systems were also maintained in coordination with relevant institutions. Precautions have been taken to address any untoward incidents in public areas, tourist destinations, airports, seaports, bus terminals, train stations, markets, malls, and other crowded locations.

Meanwhile, bus terminals, especially Istanbul’s Esenler Coach Terminal, witnessed significant activity due to the second round of elections as Turkish citizens residing outside their hometowns, including those displaced by recent earthquakes, have been seen flocking to bus stations, airports, and train stations to cast their votes.

TÜRKIYE Election held amidst tight security measures

Election held amidst tight security measures
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election held amidst tight security measures

    Election held amidst tight security measures

  2. Azerbaijan marks 105th Independence Day

    Azerbaijan marks 105th Independence Day

  3. Erdoğan votes for runoff elections in Istanbul 

    Erdoğan votes for runoff elections in Istanbul 

  4. China’s first homegrown passenger jet makes maiden commercial flight

    China’s first homegrown passenger jet makes maiden commercial flight

  5. Avalanche in northern Pakistan kills 11 members of nomadic tribe

    Avalanche in northern Pakistan kills 11 members of nomadic tribe
Recommended
Erdoğan votes for runoff elections in Istanbul

Erdoğan votes for runoff elections in Istanbul 
Student at ODTÜ bags job at Amazon

Student at ODTÜ bags job at Amazon
Higher education graduates make up 23.9 pct of population

Higher education graduates make up 23.9 pct of population
Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to reveal details of deal with HDP

Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to 'reveal details of deal with HDP'
More than 5,200 people killed in traffic accidents: Official data

More than 5,200 people killed in traffic accidents: Official data
Gendarmerie units keep watch on endangered birds

Gendarmerie units keep watch on endangered birds
WORLD Azerbaijan marks 105th Independence Day

Azerbaijan marks 105th Independence Day

Azerbaijan marked Independence Day on May 28, the 105th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic.

ECONOMY China’s first homegrown passenger jet makes maiden commercial flight

China’s first homegrown passenger jet makes maiden commercial flight

China’s first domestically produced passenger jet, the C919, took off on its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, a milestone event in the nation’s decades-long effort to compete with Western rivals in the air.    

SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”