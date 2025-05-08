Robert Prevost elected pope as white smoke rises from Sistine Chapel

VATICAN CITY

Cardinals chose Robert Prevost of the U.S. as the new pope to lead the world's 1.4 billion Catholics on May 8.

White smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel chimney at 6:07 p.m. local time, signaling that a pontiff had been elected to lead the Catholic Church.

The first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church, will take the name Leo XIV.

Prevost's first words as he addressed the crowd from the balcony of the basilica, which was fitted out with red curtains was, “Peace be with you."

A Chicago native, Prevost has a history of missionary work in Peru and was entrusted by his predecessor Francis to head the powerful Dicastery for Bishops, charged with advising the pontiff on new bishop appointments.

The sign of confidence from Francis speaks to Prevost's commitment as a missionary in Peru to the "peripheries," overlooked areas far from Rome prioritised by Francis, and his reputation as a bridge-builder and moderate within the Curia.

The 69-year-old Archbishop-Bishop emeritus of Chiclayo, Peru, was made a cardinal by Francis in 2023 after being named prefect of the dicastery, one of the Vatican's most important departments, and a post that introduced him to all key players in the Church.

Tens of thousands of people packed in St. Peter's Square cheered, applauded and wept as the smoke appeared, while the bells of St Peter's Basilica and churches across Rome rang out.