Elazığ included in quake-hit provinces

Elazığ included in quake-hit provinces

ANKARA
Elazığ included in quake-hit provinces

Eastern province of Elazığ has been included in the earthquake zone, stated Ömer Çelik, the spokesman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Stating that due to the damage the province suffered in the devastating quakes, Elazığ was included in the earthquake zones, Çelik said, “We will now refer to them as 11 provinces.”

Noting that the region is facing the biggest natural disaster in the last century, Çelik pointed out that an intensive activity is taking place in the provinces declared as a general disaster zone.

“We all see together how the state and the nation unite in a mobilization and run to the aid in terms of meeting the needs of our citizens,” he expressed.

Çelik also announced that more than 200,000 people were transferred to other provinces.

The 10,000 Turkish Liras of aid, which is provided to each earthquake victim, has started to be deposited into their bank accounts, he said.

Çelik added that these payments are made to the bank accounts of people who have official residence records in the buildings whose damage assessment has been completed.

Damage assessment studies have been completed in 337,933 households so far.

Turkey, Türkiye, city,

TÜRKIYE NATO chief expresses solidarity with Türkiye after quake disaster

NATO chief expresses solidarity with Türkiye after quake disaster
LATEST NEWS

  1. NATO chief expresses solidarity with Türkiye after quake disaster

    NATO chief expresses solidarity with Türkiye after quake disaster

  2. Girl rescued from rubble 248 hours after quake

    Girl rescued from rubble 248 hours after quake

  3. Over 115 billion Turkish Liras donated in joint broadcast

    Over 115 billion Turkish Liras donated in joint broadcast

  4. Elazığ included in quake-hit provinces

    Elazığ included in quake-hit provinces

  5. Türkiye condemns PKK propaganda at European Parliament session

    Türkiye condemns PKK propaganda at European Parliament session
Recommended
NATO chief expresses solidarity with Türkiye after quake disaster

NATO chief expresses solidarity with Türkiye after quake disaster
Girl rescued from rubble 248 hours after quake

Girl rescued from rubble 248 hours after quake
Over 115 billion Turkish Liras donated in joint broadcast

Over 115 billion Turkish Liras donated in joint broadcast
Türkiye condemns PKK propaganda at European Parliament session

Türkiye condemns PKK propaganda at European Parliament session
Turks rally to help quake victims

Turks rally to help quake victims
Türkiye, US to discuss relief support and bilateral ties

'Türkiye, US to discuss relief support and bilateral ties'
WORLD Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said Wednesday that she plans to step down after more than eight years in office, amid criticism of her drive to expand transgender rights and her strategy for achieving independence from the United Kingdom.

ECONOMY Biden names Fed vice chair as top economic advisor

Biden names Fed vice chair as top economic advisor

U.S. President Joe Biden has chosen Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard to be his top economic advisor, ahead of a potential reelection campaign and as the administration battles stubbornly high inflation.

SPORTS Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor hosts Basel in a UEFA Conference League playoff match on Feb. 16 in a game that will be used to help relief efforts for the survivors of Feb. 6’s devastating earthquakes.