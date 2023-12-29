Eiffel Tower closed as staff go on strike

Eiffel Tower closed as staff go on strike

PARIS
Eiffel Tower closed as staff go on strike

The Eiffel Tower, one of the world's top tourist attractions, was closed on Dec. 27 after staff went on strike, the landmark's operator said.

The one-day stoppage on the 100th anniversary of the death of engineer Gustave Eiffel, who built the tower, was to protest against "the current way it is managed," the hard-left CGT union said in a statement.

The tower's operator SETE was "headed for disaster," it said.

The CGT said management was running the Eiffel Tower according to a business model that was "too ambitious and unsustainable" and that it said was based on an inflated estimate of future visitor numbers, while under-estimating construction costs.

SETE apologized to visitors, advising anyone with electronic tickets for Dec. 27 "to check their email" for more information on their booking.

The CGT said the tower's management was basing its future budget on 7.4 million annual visitors, although "this level has never been reached."

Stephane Dieu, a CGT union rep at the Eiffel Tower, told AFP that the monument was not sufficiently funded to pay for "very large maintenance work" that was needed.

"The Eiffel Tower is old, it's an old lady of 130 years," he said. "We have lifts here that were built in 1899."

Unless a financial deal could be made with the city of Paris, "we will run out of cash in 2025, despite our visitor numbers."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

    Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

  2. Israel troops ignored pleas for 'help' before hostage killings

    Israel troops ignored pleas for 'help' before hostage killings

  3. Russian strikes hit Ukrainian cities Kharkiv and Lviv: mayors

    Russian strikes hit Ukrainian cities Kharkiv and Lviv: mayors

  4. Argentina's main union calls strike over Milei reforms

    Argentina's main union calls strike over Milei reforms

  5. US state of Maine blocks Trump from its Republican presidential primary

    US state of Maine blocks Trump from its Republican presidential primary
Recommended
Top 10 archaeological discoveries in 2023 in Anatolia

Top 10 archaeological discoveries in 2023 in Anatolia
Social media companies made $11 billion from minors

Social media companies made $11 billion from minors
Taylor Swift is named Time magazines person of the year

Taylor Swift is named Time magazine's person of the year
Tension between two Turkish directors grows

Tension between two Turkish directors grows
Was 2023 a tipping point for movies

Was 2023 a tipping point for movies?
Dozens of French actors denounce lynching of Depardieu

Dozens of French actors denounce 'lynching' of Depardieu
WORLD Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

Israeli air strikes hit southern Syria, the Syrian defence ministry said, with state media reporting attacks near the capital Damascus.
ECONOMY Wind and solar grow despite economic challenges

Wind and solar grow despite economic challenges

Led by new solar power, the world added renewable energy at breakneck speed in 2023, a trend that if amplified will help Earth turn away from fossil fuels and prevent severe warming and its effects.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.