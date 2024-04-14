Eid holiday concludes with long return journeys and spike in traffic accidents

ISTANBUL

As the nine-day Eid al-Fitr holiday drew to a close, traffic congestion surged at major intersections, marking a nuisance end to the festive period.

The holiday witnessed a grim toll, with 66 fatalities and nearly 7,500 injuries reported in almost 4,300 traffic accidents nationwide as of April 13, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya revealed.

Measures were announced to ease post-holiday traffic in Istanbul and Ankara, including restrictions on trucks and tankers from April 14 until 15. Yerlikaya emphasized that exceptions are made for vehicles transporting essential and perishable goods.

As holiday makers began their return, heavy traffic was reported at key transit points across the country, with long queues observed on major highways such as Burdur-Ankara D-650 and Nevşehir-Ürgüp highways, as well as routes from Tekirdağ to Istanbul and Kırıkkale, a "key junction" for 43 provinces.

Holidaymakers who departed early still found themselves ensnared in traffic jams.

Authorities voiced concerns over road safety, urging drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to mitigate accidents during peak travel times.

With sunny weather and the extended Eid al-Fitr holiday, Istanbul remained bustling with activity contrary to expectations of a quieter period as people flocked to historical sites and scenic spots across the city.

The Bosphorus and popular districts such as Eminönü, the Princes’ Islands and Beyoğlu attracted large crowds, causing congestion on İstiklal Street and long queues at Kabataş-Princes’ Islands Pier.

The tourism sector, buoyed by the extended holiday, witnessed heightened activity with hotel occupancy rates soaring in vacation destinations such as Antalya, Cappadocia and Yalova.

Bus terminals overflowed with passengers and airlines scheduled additional flights to meet passenger needs.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure implemented measures to mitigate issues such as ticket shortages and inflated prices, ensuring smooth travel for the estimated 2.8 million intercity travelers, according to Minister Uraloğlu.