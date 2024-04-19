Egyptian top diplomat due in Ankara for Gaza talks

ANKARA

In line with the intensified efforts for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will hold talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during a visit to Türkiye on April 20, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced.

“During the visit, bilateral relations as well as the situation in Palestine and the regional developments will be discussed,” read a written statement by the ministry on April 19.

Shoukry is expected to be received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as well. The two foreign ministers will hold a press conference following their meeting.

The visit comes as all relevant actors are exerting efforts to defuse the tension in the Middle East after Iran and Israel have hit each other. The escalation in the region worries the international community that it may lead to a regional war and cast a big shadow on the ongoing humanitarian tragedy the Palestinian civilians are suffering in Gaza.

Fidan was in Qatar to hold talks with both Qatari officials and Hamas leaders to resolve the hurdles in front of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. In Istanbul, Fidan and Shoukry are expected to advance these talks given the fact that Hamas’ leader Ismael Haniyeh will also be in Türkiye at the same time.

Fidan and Shoukry will also discuss the bilateral ties as Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi is expected to pay an official visit to Türkiye in the coming weeks upon the invitation of Erdoğan, who was in Cairo in February.

Türkiye and Egypt will realize a high-level strategic council meeting during el-Sissi's visit in order to boost the ties in all fields, including economy, energy, trade, investments and transportation.