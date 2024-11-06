Egypt joins Türkiye’s call to UN for arms embargo on Israel

Egypt joins Türkiye’s call to UN for arms embargo on Israel

CAIRO
Egypt joins Türkiye’s call to UN for arms embargo on Israel

Egypt joined a call led by Türkiye and backed by dozens of countries, urging the United Nations to halt arms deliveries to Israel, citing concerns over their use.

The call came as Israel battles Hamas in the Gaza Strip while also fighting a war against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

A Foreign ministry statement said Egypt joined the call as part of "international efforts to pressure Israel to cease its continuous violations of international law and international humanitarian law.”

It also aims to stop "Israeli violations" against Palestinians and protect civilians, the statement read.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Nov. 4 accused Türkiye of "malice," after Ankara submitted a letter signed by 52 countries calling for a halt in arms deliveries to Israel.

Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, followed by Jordan in 1994.

In 2020, the Abraham Accords, mediated by the United States, saw the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco recognize Israel.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round

EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round

    EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round

  2. 2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on record: EU monitor

    2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on record: EU monitor

  3. Australia moves to ban children under 16 from social media

    Australia moves to ban children under 16 from social media

  4. Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

    Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

  5. Togg continues to dominate Turkish electric vehicle market

    Togg continues to dominate Turkish electric vehicle market
Recommended
EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round

EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round
2024 virtually certain to be hottest year on record: EU monitor

2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on record: EU monitor
Australia moves to ban children under 16 from social media

Australia moves to ban children under 16 from social media
Harris gives defiant concession after stunning Trump win

Harris gives defiant concession after stunning Trump win
South Korea president says not ruling out direct weapons to Ukraine

South Korea president says 'not ruling out' direct weapons to Ukraine
Uncertainty looms for Germany after Scholz coalition collapses

Uncertainty looms for Germany after Scholz coalition collapses
Israel strikes Lebanon after discussing Iranian threat with Trump

Israel strikes Lebanon after discussing 'Iranian threat' with Trump
WORLD EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round

EU commission nominee Varhelyi put to second confirmation round

The European Commissioner-designate for health and animal welfare, Hungary's Oliver Varhelyi, failed to sail through his vetting in Brussels on Nov. 6, and will have to provide further written details, according to parliamentary sources.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

Türk Telekom posts 1.1 billion liras net income in third quarter

Türk Telekom posted a net income of 1.1 billion Turkish Liras in the third quarter with consolidated revenues rising 15.9 percent year-on-year to 40.35 billion liras.
SPORTS Galatasaray aims for win in Europa League

Galatasaray aims for win in Europa League

Galatasaray hosts Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur on Nov. 7 in the Europa League, hoping to end its opponent’s winning streak.
﻿