Egypt hails Turkey's signals towards mutual dialogue

  • April 12 2021 11:23:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri hailed Turkey's recent steps towards establishing dialogue with Cairo.

In an interview with Egyptian Al Kahera Wal Nas TV late on April 11, Shukri said Cairo is "keen to establish relations and create dialogue with Turkey that goes for the interests of both countries."

"The recent Turkish statements and moves are appreciated [...] Egypt is keen to establish a dialogue for the interest of both countries and have relations based on the rules of international law, in particular not to harm interests," Shukri said.

On Saturday, Turkey's top diplomat Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke over phone with his Egyptian counterpart and exchanged greetings on the approaching Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The move was preceded by another statement on Thursday from Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, thanking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Ankara's efforts during its term presidency of the Developing-8 (D-8)
Organization.

Several weeks ago, Ankara and Cairo exchanged positive signals on establishing contacts and dialogue, including the possibility of holding talks to demarcate their maritime borders in the Eastern Mediterranean.


