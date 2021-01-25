Efforts to rescue kidnapped personnel continue intensely: Erdoğan

  • January 25 2021 09:00:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Efforts to rescue kidnapped personnel continue intensely: Erdoğan

Efforts to rescue personnel who were kidnapped after a pirate attack on a Turkish cargo ship off Nigeria continue intensely, said Turkey's president, according to an official statement on Jan. 24. 

In a new phone call with Furkan Yaren, the 4th captain of the Turkish cargo ship, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said initiatives launched immediately following the pirate attack to rescue the personnel continue intensely, Turkey's Communications Directorate said in the statement.

Closely following the developments, Erdoğan was also kept informed of the health status of three crew members who survived the incident.

In the Saturday pirate attack, out of 19 or 20 crew members, 15 were kidnapped and three remained with the pirates - both groups all apparently Turkish nationals - while one Azerbaijani crew member was killed.

The Liberian-flagged cargo ship Mozart anchored at Gabon's Port Gentil at 0800GMT on Sunday.

WORLD Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor: Source

Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor: Source

Sarah Sanders, Donald Trump’s former chief spokeswoman and one of his closest aides, is running for Arkansas governor, a senior campaign official told The Associated Press.

ECONOMY Mixed picture for sectoral confidence in Jan

Mixed picture for sectoral confidence in Jan

Confidence in Turkey's service sectors bettered while construction and retail trade slipped on a monthly basis in January, the country's statistical authority revealed on Jan. 25. 
SPORTS Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attended his first training session with Fenerbahçe on Jan. 24 after completing his move to the Turkish side from England's Arsenal.