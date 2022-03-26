Education will meet with metaverse, says minister

  • March 26 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
Turkey will embark upon models to integrate the metaverse and augmented reality with education, especially in vocational schools, Education Minister Mahmut Özer has said, adding that the work is underway.

Özer describes the steps to be taken toward the realm of the metaverse in classrooms as “revolutionary.”

He noted that the world is increasingly turning to the metaverse in vocational education in the areas where there are occupational health and work safety risks.

“We will, too, employ those technologies in vocational training. In fact, we are already using such technologies in wielding and mining. We are also speeding up efforts to establish, develop and create content regarding the augmented reality,” Özer told a group of journalists.

The work is underway to provide education in the realm of metaverse, he added.

The metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection, which a user will be able to enter via VR glasses.

Earlier this month, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that the government is launching “digital mobilization,” saying that Turkey’s potential is at a level to create its own Silicon Valley when it comes to digital platforms.

The metaverse and similar platforms would perhaps become an integral part of the upcoming generations, and Turkey needs entrepreneurs and young people who will put forward the country in this field, Erdoğan said.

Turkey’s tech-savvy population appears to be fast embracing the metaverse. For instance, tens of thousands of land plots, most of them in the country’s financial and commercial capital Istanbul, have been sold on a game-based metaverse platform.

