Education to resume in four quake-stricken provinces: Özer

HATAY
Education will resume on March 27 in some districts of quake-stricken southern provinces of Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya and Adıyaman, Education Minister Mahmut Özer has announced.

Following the coordination meeting held at Hatay Provincial Disaster and Emergency Management Center, Özer reminded that the cities affected by the quakes were categorized and that education started in six cities in the first two categories.

He said that education only in schools that were given a sound report by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry in third-category provinces of Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya and Adıyaman would start gradually on March 27.

Özer said that they would provide transportation services or manage the dual education processes in which students are separated into two groups, one coming to school in the morning and the other in the afternoon, if necessary.

Özer also said it was up to the respective governor’s offices to start education processes in the districts not mentioned in the coordination meeting.

“We have not left our quake-stricken children alone, and we are trying to continue their education in tents, containers and prefabricated schools since Feb. 6 to help them overcome this trauma,” he said.

He stated that there are currently 1,793 tents, containers and prefabricated schools in the quake zone specifically for educational purposes.

