Education to continue in hospital classrooms

MALATYA
Education Minister Mahmut Özer announced on Feb. 21 that hospital classrooms would be established in all hospitals in quake-affected provinces by March 1.

Özer visited the first hospital class in Malatya, which was set up in the Gynecology and Obstetrics Outpatient Clinic of Malatya Training and Research Hospital, and said that classes for all the children of quake survivors and health workers will be opened in all hospitals in 10 provinces around the quake zone.

Meanwhile, six students who were injured in the earthquakes and brought to the southeastern province of Mardin are taking classes from volunteer teachers in the hospital room where they are being treated.

Mardin Provincial Director of Education Murat Demir and Artuklu District Director of Education Mehmet Emin Duyan visited schools, met with quake survivor students, and presented them with backpacks and stationery.

Demir thanked the hospital management for their support and said that they will continue the education without interruption.

“We are also opening classes for preschool children,” Demir added.

Minister Özer also announced that a total of 99,853 students were transferred to 71 provinces outside the quake zone.

