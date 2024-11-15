Education Ministry to start parent training for children’s development

ANKARA
The Education Ministry will offer courses to equip parents with skills to support their children’s educational journey as part of a new project.

The ministry stated that these training sessions for parents are integral to an extensive curriculum overhaul, which has been recently implemented.

Turkish students embarked on a new academic year in September under a reformulated curriculum, marking a significant shift that has sparked extensive public debate.

The courses for parents will address eight thematic areas, including the role of family in Turkish social life, quality family time, cultural enrichment, parental influence on academic success and environmental awareness.

Classes will be conducted face-to-face and free of charge at ministry-affiliated public education centers, spanning 32 instructional hours.

Subject matter experts have designed activities to enhance children’s cognitive, physical, social and emotional well-being, encouraging them to spend quality time with family and friends in natural settings.

These courses will emphasize the family’s role in holistic child development, encompassing academic achievements as well as social and emotional skills.

Another focus will be digital dependency, while parents will be guided on their roles in promoting conscientious and safe technology use. The courses will delve into the effects of digital environments on children, the phenomenon of digital addiction and preventive measures.

According to recent data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute, 91 percent of children aged 6 to 15 in Türkiye use the internet.

Among children who use the internet, 97.4 percent reported engaging with it habitually, with usage frequencies ranging from multiple times a day to at least once a week.

At a joint meeting on Nov. 13 in the capital Ankara, four ministries convened to address Türkiye’s growing digital dependency issue.

Family and Social Policies Minister Mahinur Göktaş highlighted in her speech that certain content on social media and digital platforms has fostered a social framework where marriage rates decline and divorce rates escalate.

Indicators such as the average age of first-time mothers, the elderly population ratio and the number of individuals living alone are also observed to be steadily rising each year, she said.

The ministry recently announced its intent to develop an action plan after conducting special consultations with children suffering from internet addiction.

