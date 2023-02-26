‘Education Ministry in field with all capacity’

‘Education Ministry in field with all capacity’

MALATYA
‘Education Ministry in field with all capacity’

The Education Ministry is in the quake zone with all its personnel, Minister Mahmut Özer has said, noting that their priority is to enable children to overcome this trauma with psychosocial support.

“We are a large family with 19 million students and 1.2 million teachers. We do not normalize anything without normalizing education. We are trying to take all the steps that need to be taken for our children’s future so that they can survive these processes in a healthier way,” Özer told daily Milliyet.

Underlining that the priority of the ministry is now to provide psychosocial support to children, Özer stated that so far, 131 preschool, 18 primary and 12 secondary school education tents have been set up for this purpose.

The ministry set up 412 psychological support tents in all tent areas in the 10 provinces, Özer noted, adding that 5,000 experts provide support not only to children in these tents, but also other citizens.

“We bring our children together with their teachers and friends wherever we can find them in tents, containers and prefabricated schools.”

“Although there is a break in education in the quake-hit region, training is continuing in these tents. In short, we will continue our education by producing dynamic solutions under every changing condition,” Özer explained.

Özer stated that they allocated the capacity in the production centers in vocational high schools and public education centers for the needs in the earthquake-affected provinces.

In the first week, they mainly produced soup, hot meals and bread and delivered them to citizens.

“By increasing the production capacity every day, we have now reached a daily production capacity of 2 million hot meals and 1.8 million loaves of bread,” Özer explained.

Touching upon the classes that will be opened in hospitals for children whose treatments are ongoing, Özer stated that so far, they have created classes in 73 hospitals in 10 cities.

“The first priority in hospital classrooms is to deliver educational services without causing an interruption in the education of our children who are still receiving treatments. This service filled an important gap. We will offer this service in all hospitals in 10 provinces until March 1,” Özer expressed.

Pointing out that the ministry also participated in the search and rescue efforts in addition to the psychological support and food and shelter services, Özer added that 5,000 teachers who had previously received search and rescue training were also in the field.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE ‘Education Ministry in field with all capacity’

‘Education Ministry in field with all capacity’
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Education Ministry in field with all capacity’

    ‘Education Ministry in field with all capacity’

  2. Dozens of migrants drown after boat wrecked off Italy: media

    Dozens of migrants drown after boat wrecked off Italy: media

  3. No trace of 10-year-old girl rescued from rubble

    No trace of 10-year-old girl rescued from rubble

  4. Ministers warn of heavy punishments to quake opportunists

    Ministers warn of heavy punishments to quake opportunists

  5. Death toll rises after three weeks in deadly quakes

    Death toll rises after three weeks in deadly quakes
Recommended
No trace of 10-year-old girl rescued from rubble

No trace of 10-year-old girl rescued from rubble
Ministers warn of heavy punishments to quake opportunists

Ministers warn of heavy punishments to quake opportunists
Death toll rises after three weeks in deadly quakes

Death toll rises after three weeks in deadly quakes
240 tons of aid materials arrived in Türkiye from Kenya

240 tons of aid materials arrived in Türkiye from Kenya
Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers hold phone talk over massive quakes

Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers hold phone talk over massive quakes
Türkiye remembers 31st anniversary of Khojaly massacre

Türkiye remembers 31st anniversary of Khojaly massacre
WORLD Dozens of migrants drown after boat wrecked off Italy: media

Dozens of migrants drown after boat wrecked off Italy: media

Around 40 migrants, including a tiny baby, died after their overloaded boat sank on Sunday in stormy seas off the southern Italian coastal city of Crotone, Italian media reported.

ECONOMY Signal to leave UK if law changes

Signal to leave UK if law changes

The encrypted-messaging app Signal has said it would stop providing services in the U.K. if a new law undermined encryption.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.