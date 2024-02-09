Economy is a gamble for Biden in election year

Economy is a gamble for Biden in election year

WASHINGTON
Economy is a gamble for Biden in election year

Anger over rising prices and wages that don't stretch far enough brought thousands of casino workers onto the streets of Las Vegas in recent months, part of a wave of labor discontent in the United States.

Yet President Joe Biden is gambling that if he keeps explaining how well the economy is doing, voters will reward him in November's election.

In America's gaming capital, that seems like a risky bet.

"The economy is horrible. Inflation has hurt everyone," Jennine Minervini of the Culinary Workers Union told AFP at a protest outside the Golden Nugget casino.

The union, which represents some 60,000 workers in Sin City, reached a last-minute agreement with casinos last week to avert a large-scale walk-out, securing pay raises for their members.

But the discontent felt among bartenders, wait staff and food servers in Las Vegas echoes that found across America where conversation frequently turns to the price of weekly shopping, or the cost of a tank of gas.

That is despite economic figures that look rather good.

Inflation, which hit a 40-year high in 2022, is trending back toward policymakers' goal of 2 percent, while the economy as a whole is growing at a decent clip, expanding 3.1 percent in 2023.

Unemployment is at near-historic lows.

"This is a good economy," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently declared.

But that's not how most Americans see it.

Strikes rippled through much of the country last year, paralyzing industries that produce everything from the movies to motors with one common refrain: We need a raise.

Only a third of voters approve of Biden's handling of the economy, according to a new poll released on Monday by NBC News.

"Everything's up... the cost of living, rent, the insurance on cars, everything," said Andrew Wentland, a Las Vegas hospitality worker who took on a second job and now logs 16-hour days just to make ends meet.

"I tried to make a lot of adjustments. And it's hard when you gotta just live like you're poor. The money just can't catch up."

On Feb. 2, as Wentland and Minervini stood on picket lines in downtown Las Vegas demanding better pay, Biden was trumpeting healthy employment figures, noting there are 14.8 million more jobs now than when he came to office.

"America's economy is the strongest in the world," he said. "Today we saw more proof."

It is this awkward juxtaposition that observers say is fueling Biden's unpopularity.

For workers on the picket lines, government sometimes just seems to have the wrong priorities.

Why is what happens in Ukraine and in Israel so important, they ask.

"When I filed my taxes, they took it (and) gave all the money to the people at war," said Wentland.

"That has nothing to do with us. Take care of us before you take care of them."

America's lengthy election process is already in full swing.

For many Americans, it's something of a Hobson's choice - neither man is particularly popular - but if it's down to the economy, the ex-president has the edge.

gamble,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state

Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state

    Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state

  2. Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

    Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

  3. Turkish intel aids in capture of PKK member in Syria

    Turkish intel aids in capture of PKK member in Syria

  4. Türkiye, Qatar forging closer commercial, trade ties

    Türkiye, Qatar forging closer commercial, trade ties

  5. Israeli strikes on Gaza's Rafah as US warns of potential 'disaster'

    Israeli strikes on Gaza's Rafah as US warns of potential 'disaster'
Recommended
Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

Export climate index climbs above 50 mark
Türkiye, Qatar forging closer commercial, trade ties

Türkiye, Qatar forging closer commercial, trade ties
Hopes running high among hoteliers for 2024

Hopes running high among hoteliers for 2024
Data signal pick up in construction activity: Association

Data signal pick up in construction activity: Association
TikTok sues EU over content law levy

TikTok sues EU over content law levy
Central Bank head vows to maintain tight monetary policy

Central Bank head vows to maintain tight monetary policy
WORLD Israeli strikes on Gazas Rafah as US warns of potential disaster

Israeli strikes on Gaza's Rafah as US warns of potential 'disaster'

Israel conducted fresh strikes on southern Gaza's overcrowded border town of Rafah on Friday, where more than a million displaced Palestinians have sought shelter, with key backer the United States warning of a looming "disaster".
ECONOMY Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing Export Climate Index posted above the 50 no-change mark for the first time in six months in January.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿