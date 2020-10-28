Economic confidence up in October

  • October 28 2020 11:03:26

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's economic confidence index posted a monthly improvement in October, the official data showed on Oct. 28. 

The index increased by 4.8% to reach 92.8 in October, up from 88.5 in September, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

"This increase in economic confidence index stemmed from the increases in real sector (manufacturing industry), services, retail trade and construction confidence indices," the TÜİK noted.

Among sub-indices, services and real sector indices posted the highest month-on-month increases in October with 6.4% and 3.8%, respectively.

Retail trade indices rose by 1.7% and the construction index was up by 0.6%, while only the consumer confidence index saw a decline with 0.1% in this month.

The consumer confidence index, calculated from the survey results, is evaluated within a range of 0-200, indicating an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, and a pessimistic one when it is below.

