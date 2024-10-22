CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has filed a criminal complaint against the health minister and three of his predecessors in connection with a scandal involving the deaths of newborns.

The case involves a scheme that allegedly exploited the social security system through fraudulent admissions of infants into intensive care units.

At least 12 deaths are reportedly attributed to the infection-prone units, while others now suffer from long-term disabilities.

CHP's complaint targets former health ministers Mehmet Müezzinoğlu, Fahrettin Koca and Recep Akdağ, along with the incumbent Kemal Memişoğlu, who was the ministry's Istanbul head during the misconduct.

The probe into the scheme began following a complaint filed with the presidency's communication center CİMER on March 27. The "newborn gang" is said to have taken advantage of the system to receive payments for false treatments.

"If there is anyone who does not see that it is the health policies of this government that enable reckless people who try to make a profit by killing newborns, then nothing should surprise them," CHP leader Özgür Özel said during a parliamentary meeting on Oct. 22.

"The health minister should resign to avoid spite with the public. I invite him to resign not for personal reasons, but from a place of principle."

In response to the scandal, the licenses of 10 private hospitals, mostly located in Istanbul’s Avcılar and Beylikdüzü districts, have been revoked. Patients from these facilities have been transferred to other institutions by the ministry.

The CHP leader also urged the government to nationalize the private hospitals involved in the scandal.

On Oct. 20, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç confirmed that 22 out of 47 suspects had been arrested in connection with the case.

Media reports said some members of the group have expressed interest in cooperating with authorities through Türkiye's effective remorse law, which offers reduced sentences in exchange for confessions.