Finance Minister Şimşek to meet with investors in US

ANKARA
Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek will be in the United States this week for G20 and World Bank meetings, and he is also expected to meet with investors during his visit.

Şimşek, accompanied by Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan, will make presentations at events organized by investment banks such as BBVA, JP Morgan, Bank of America, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered and Barclays.

The minister will also attend a meeting at the Brookings Institute’s Hutchins Center to talk about the Turkish economy.

Şimşek is scheduled to meet with Türkiye observer economists and academics at the Atlantic Council and Institute of International Finance (IIF).

During his visit to the U.S., the minister will take part in around 50 meetings.

He will attend the two-day G20 Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' meetings and the World Bank Development Committee meeting in Washington.

Şimşek will hold a series of meetings with senior officials, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath.

Among senior executives of development banks and international organizations Şimşek will meet are World Bank President Ajay Banga; Nobumitsu Hayashi, the governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation; Carlo Monticelli, the governor of the Council of Europe Development Bank; and Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, the chairman of the Islamic Development Bank.


