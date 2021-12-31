Economic confidence down in December

  • December 31 2021 07:00:00

Economic confidence down in December

ANKARA
Economic confidence down in December

Turkey’s economic confidence index fell from 99.3 in November to 97.6 this month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Dec. 30.

A rating above 100 indicates an optimistic outlook for the overall economic situation, while a value below 100 indicates a negative assessment.

“This decrease in economic confidence index stemmed from the decreases in consumer, real sector (manufacturing industry), services, retail trade and construction confidence indices,” said TÜİK.

Consumer confidence slipped 3.1 percent, followed by real sector confidence (1.7 percent), services confidence (0.5 percent), and retail trade confidence (0.4 percent).

In the calculation of economic confidence index, each sectoral weights are not directly applied to the five confidence indices themselves but to their normalised individual sub-indices series as equally-distributed in each sector. Within this scope, totally 20 sub-indices of confidence indices for consumer, real sector, services, retail trade and construction are used in the calculation.

Sub-indices used in the calculation of economic confidence index are calculated with data collected in the first two weeks of each month.

consumer confidence index, Economy,

TURKEY Mountaineer unfurls Turkish Cypriot flag on Mt Vinson in Antarctica

Mountaineer unfurls Turkish Cypriot flag on Mt Vinson in Antarctica
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

    Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

  2. US citizen stabbed to death in Istanbul

    US citizen stabbed to death in Istanbul

  3. Turkish swimmer breaks world record

    Turkish swimmer breaks world record

  4. Local COVID jab Turkovac rolled out

    Local COVID jab Turkovac rolled out

  5. Central Bank enriches lira deposit scheme

    Central Bank enriches lira deposit scheme
Recommended
Hugo Boss to expand production in İzmir

Hugo Boss to expand production in İzmir
Turkish Airlines remains at top with largest network

Turkish Airlines remains at top with largest network
Everything is under control, says finance minister

Everything is under control, says finance minister
Law drafted to regulate cryptocurrency markets

Law drafted to regulate cryptocurrency markets
Banks’ total assets reach $692 billion

Banks’ total assets reach $692 billion
Central Bank enriches lira deposit scheme

Central Bank enriches lira deposit scheme
WORLD Biden, Putin to discuss Ukraine crisis in new call

Biden, Putin to discuss Ukraine crisis in new call

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will speak on Dec. 30 in a latest effort to defuse tensions surrounding Moscow’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine.
ECONOMY Hugo Boss to expand production in İzmir

Hugo Boss to expand production in İzmir

German clothing company Hugo Boss has decided to increase the scale of production in the Aegean province of İzmir by a third in a bid to shorten its supply chains, CEO Daniel Grieder told Financial Times.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı has broken the SCM 50 meters breaststroke world record with a time of 24.95 seconds in the Turkish Championships in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.