Eco-anxiety on rise among youth, children: Expert

ISTANBUL

Climate anxiety, or eco-anxiety, corresponding to a persistent fear about the consequences of climate change, is becoming increasingly common among children and young people, an expert has warned.

“Eco-anxiety is defined as a deep and ongoing worry about the destruction climate change may cause in the future. In the long run, eco-anxiety can lead to issues including attention deficit, learning disabilities, introversion and sleep disturbances,” clinical psychologist İlayda Kutevu explained.

This type of anxiety often combines with feelings of uncertainty, hopelessness, guilt and helplessness, ultimately reducing individuals’ quality of life, the expert noted.

She pointed to the increasing prevalence of trauma-related conditions such as PTSD, depression and acute stress disorder in the aftermath of extreme weather events like floods, hurricanes and wildfires.

Noting that children are particularly vulnerable to such environmental threats during their mental and emotional development, Kutevu said, “For this age group, nature is not only a place of play but also a source of safety and belonging. When they perceive nature as being under threat, it can result in trauma.”

Kutevu stressed the importance of both individual efforts and broader societal support to help people cope with the psychological effects of the climate crisis.

“Those experiencing eco-anxiety should have access to reliable sources of information. Public awareness campaigns and education must help people better understand the consequences of environmental disasters,” she said.

Kutevu emphasizes the necessity of providing accessible and free psychological support services for individuals impacted by natural disasters.

“Strengthening social ties and helping people feel less alone are critical. Daily contact with nature should be encouraged as part of mental health support,” she said.