EBRD, Turkish development bank back medical producer

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Industrial Development Bank of Turkey (TSKB) will jointly provide €1 million ($1.2 million) in financing to an innovative medical equipment producer, the EBRD said on Dec. 29.

The working capital loan, provided equally between the EBRD and TSKB, will help Asset Medikal expand its production as the need for transfusions in hospitals rose due to the coronavirus pandemic, the bank said.

The company also aims to improve social sustainability by raising awareness and promoting gender equality.

Asset Medikal is a producer of innovative needle-free valves, which prevent healthcare workers from accidental needlestick injuries. Its products are sold in 30 countries across 5 continents.

The two banks have been working together to improve and simplify access to finance for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Turkey since 2017.

As a leading institutional investor in Turkey, the EBRD has invested €12.4 billion through more than 300 projects in the country since 2009.