EBRD, Turkish development bank back medical producer

  • December 29 2020 15:42:16

EBRD, Turkish development bank back medical producer

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
EBRD, Turkish development bank back medical producer

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Industrial Development Bank of Turkey (TSKB) will jointly provide €1 million ($1.2 million) in financing to an innovative medical equipment producer, the EBRD said on Dec. 29. 

The working capital loan, provided equally between the EBRD and TSKB, will help Asset Medikal expand its production as the need for transfusions in hospitals rose due to the coronavirus pandemic, the bank said.

The company also aims to improve social sustainability by raising awareness and promoting gender equality.

Asset Medikal is a producer of innovative needle-free valves, which prevent healthcare workers from accidental needlestick injuries. Its products are sold in 30 countries across 5 continents.

The two banks have been working together to improve and simplify access to finance for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Turkey since 2017.

As a leading institutional investor in Turkey, the EBRD has invested €12.4 billion through more than 300 projects in the country since 2009.

Fund,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turks prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home in ‘PTT-style’

    Turks prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home in ‘PTT-style’

  2. 'Hidden treasure' in Turkey’s Aegean town getting ready for tourists

    'Hidden treasure' in Turkey’s Aegean town getting ready for tourists

  3. Turkey, UK ink historic free trade pact set to go into effect with New Year

    Turkey, UK ink historic free trade pact set to go into effect with New Year

  4. Erdoğan slams opposition parties for backing European court’s Demirtaş verdict

    Erdoğan slams opposition parties for backing European court’s Demirtaş verdict

  5. Some physicians’ demands for mandatory vaccination stir debate

    Some physicians’ demands for mandatory vaccination stir debate
Recommended
Banking sector net profit at $7.4 bln in Jan-Nov

Banking sector net profit at $7.4 bln in Jan-Nov
Economic confidence in Turkish economy down in December

Economic confidence in Turkish economy down in December

Turkey, UK ink historic free trade pact set to go into effect with New Year

Turkey, UK ink historic free trade pact set to go into effect with New Year
Turkey to raise minimum wage by 21.56% in 2021

Turkey to raise minimum wage by 21.56% in 2021
Turkey begins electricity export to Iraq

Turkey begins electricity export to Iraq
Central Bank reserves hit 82.7$ bln in November

Central Bank reserves hit 82.7$ bln in November
WORLD House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

The House voted overwhelmingly on Dec. 28 to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is highly uncertain.
ECONOMY EBRD, Turkish development bank back medical producer

EBRD, Turkish development bank back medical producer

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Industrial Development Bank of Turkey (TSKB) will jointly provide €1 million ($1.2 million) in financing to an innovative medical equipment producer, the EBRD said on Dec. 29. 
SPORTS Başakşehir salvage draw against 10-man Kasımpaşa

Başakşehir salvage draw against 10-man Kasımpaşa

Medipol Başakşehir drew 2-2 with Kasımpaşa on Dec. 27 in the Turkish Süper Lig.