Construction sector drives Türkiye’s third-quarter growth

Construction sector drives Türkiye’s third-quarter growth

ISTANBUL
Construction sector drives Türkiye’s third-quarter growth

The construction sector emerged as the main driver of Türkiye’s economic growth in the third quarter, according to industry representatives, who pointed to momentum in housing production, urban transformation and infrastructure investments.

Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed the economy expanded by 3.7 percent year-on-year in the July–September period of 2025, extending its growth streak to 21 consecutive quarters.

Construction grew by 13.9 percent, marking the highest sectoral increase.

Erdal Eren, president of the Turkish Contractors Association (TMB), emphasized that construction continued its positive growth for 12 consecutive quarters. “The sector’s performance reflects both the acceleration of reconstruction in earthquake-affected regions and rising investments in industry, energy and transportation,” he said.

Eren noted that geopolitical risks, high costs and tighter financial conditions have led to caution in global construction activity. He described the outlook as one of “cautious optimism.”

Breaking down the challenges, Eren explained: “The increase in production relies heavily on public projects, while private investments have not come into play at the same pace. This creates uncertainty about sustaining growth momentum in the long term.”

He added: “Weak demand has made the private sector more cautious and restrictive credit conditions are weighing on housing demand. These factors reinforce doubts about the sustainability of growth.”

Eren stressed that maintaining strong growth in construction will require stable financing conditions, the continuation of public projects and greater support for non-residential investments.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

    Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

  2. Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues

    Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues

  3. German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

    German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

  4. Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row

    Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row

  5. Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live

    Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live
Recommended
Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low
EU agrees deal to ban Russian gas by autumn 2027

EU agrees deal to ban Russian gas by autumn 2027
Tech boss Dell gives $6.25 bln to Trump accounts for kids

Tech boss Dell gives $6.25 bln to 'Trump accounts' for kids
Chinese smart glasses firms eye overseas conquest

Chinese smart glasses firms eye overseas conquest
Airbus says up to 628 A320 planes need inspection

Airbus says up to 628 A320 planes need inspection
Trump hints economic adviser Hassett may be Fed chair pick

Trump hints economic adviser Hassett may be Fed chair pick
WORLD German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in London on Wednesday for the start of a state visit, the first by the official German head of state in 27 years.
ECONOMY Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Türkiye's annual inflation rate was at 31.07 percent in November, reaching its lowest level in the last 48 months.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿