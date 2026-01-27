EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

LONDON

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of up to 60 million euros to Yayla Agro Gıda, one of Türkiye’s leading food producers, to support the company’s green and inclusive roadmap at its newly opened facility in the Central Anatolian province of Niğde.

Yayla Agro is a longstanding client of the EBRD and a major player in Türkiye’s food value chain, producing pulses, rice, bulgur, ready-to-eat meals and innovative value-added food products, the development bank said in a statement.

The Niğde facility represents a major step in the company’s transformation, integrating advanced processing technologies across freeze drying, gluten free pasta and high nutrition product lines.

As part of the investment, Yayla Agro will establish an on-site agri-tech incubation and skills centre to foster inclusive growth. Furthermore, the project will help to advance gender equality in the company’s operations through the strengthening of recruitment practices, workplace policies and opportunities for women.

The project will also deliver environmental benefits through a comprehensive circular economy model at the Niğde facility, reducing reliance on primary agricultural production and substantially cutting greenhouse gas emissions and water usage.

The EBRD is one of Türkiye’s largest institutional investors, with over 23 billion euros committed across more than 500 projects since 2009, the majority in the private sector.