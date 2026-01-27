EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

LONDON
EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of up to 60 million euros to Yayla Agro Gıda, one of Türkiye’s leading food producers, to support the company’s green and inclusive roadmap at its newly opened facility in the Central Anatolian province of Niğde.

Yayla Agro is a longstanding client of the EBRD and a major player in Türkiye’s food value chain, producing pulses, rice, bulgur, ready-to-eat meals and innovative value-added food products, the development bank said in a statement.

The Niğde facility represents a major step in the company’s transformation, integrating advanced processing technologies across freeze drying, gluten free pasta and high nutrition product lines.

As part of the investment, Yayla Agro will establish an on-site agri-tech incubation and skills centre to foster inclusive growth. Furthermore, the project will help to advance gender equality in the company’s operations through the strengthening of recruitment practices, workplace policies and opportunities for women.

The project will also deliver environmental benefits through a comprehensive circular economy model at the Niğde facility, reducing reliance on primary agricultural production and substantially cutting greenhouse gas emissions and water usage.

The EBRD is one of Türkiye’s largest institutional investors, with over 23 billion euros committed across more than 500 projects since 2009, the majority in the private sector.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

    Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

  2. Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition

    Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition

  3. Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

    Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

  4. UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

    UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

  5. Erdoğan calls for end to past 'mistakes' as Syria rebuilds

    Erdoğan calls for end to past 'mistakes' as Syria rebuilds
Recommended
Turkish Airlines, Air Montenegro ink codesharing deal

Turkish Airlines, Air Montenegro ink codesharing deal
Temu, Shein retreat alters Turkish e-commerce market

Temu, Shein retreat alters Turkish e-commerce market
‘Made in Europe’ policy should not exclude Türkiye: DEİK head

‘Made in Europe’ policy should not exclude Türkiye: DEİK head
EU, India agree mother of all trade deals

EU, India agree 'mother of all' trade deals
Türkiye’s machinery exports hit record $28.7 billion in 2025

Türkiye’s machinery exports hit record $28.7 billion in 2025
Hybrid cars top choice for consumers in Europe in 2025: data

Hybrid cars top choice for consumers in Europe in 2025: data
WORLD Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia has begun pulling its forces out of Qamishli Airport in northeastern Syria, a move that could mark the end of its military presence in the region, several reports said on Jan. 26, citing sources.
ECONOMY EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of up to 60 million euros to Yayla Agro Gıda, one of Türkiye’s leading food producers, to support the company’s green and inclusive roadmap at its newly opened facility in the Central Anatolian province of Niğde.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿