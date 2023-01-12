EBRD loan to support EV adoption in Türkiye

ANKARA

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a $110 million loan to Enerjisa Enerji to finance a comprehensive investment package that includes expanding Türkiye’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

The proceeds of the loan will enable Enerjisa to modernize its electricity distribution network with efficient equipment and smart-grid applications and expand its EV charging infrastructure, the EBRD said.

Eşarj, one of Enerjisa’s subsidiaries, was one of Türkiye’s first EV charging companies and remains a key player in the field. Enerjisa, is a major electricity distributor, serving a quarter of Türkiye’s population. The investment will also allow Enerjisa to expand its distributed energy business through its Enerjisa Customer Solutions subsidiary, which provides sustainable and innovative energy solutions.

Since 2009, the EBRD has invested more than 16.9 billion euros in various sectors of the Turkish economy.