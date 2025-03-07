EBRD helps TEB Arval to electrify transport

EBRD helps TEB Arval to electrify transport

LONDON
EBRD helps TEB Arval to electrify transport

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a 50 million euro loan to TEB Arval, a full-service fleet leasing and mobility solution company, to finance a new fleet of electric vehicles.

The proceeds of this loan will be used to finance the acquisition of 1,200 electric vehicles — including both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) — to reduce the company’s carbon footprint and increase its sustainability, the EBRD said in a statement.

Historically, Türkiye’s transport sector has had a severe impact on the environment in terms of both air quality and greenhouse gas emissions, it noted.

TEB Arval wants to be a pioneer in Türkiye’s transition to low-carbon mobility, seeking to increase electric vehicles’ share of its total fleet by 2027.

“The EBRD is proud to be supporting TEB Arval in its journey towards a more sustainable future. This investment underscores our commitment to accelerating the transition to greener mobility solutions, fostering innovation and promoting environmental responsibility across the sector,” said Mehmet Erdem Yaşar, the EBRD’s deputy head of Türkiye.

“This collaboration with the EBRD marks a significant step toward promoting low-carbon transport across the country," commented Kağan Yaşa, TEB Arval’s general manager.

The EBRD is one of Türkiye’s key investors, with over 22 billion euros committed through 476 projects and trade finance limits since 2009, most of it in the private sector.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City
LATEST NEWS

  1. Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

    Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

  2. Courage is essential

    Courage is essential

  3. Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

    Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

  4. Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

    Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

  5. Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure

    Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure
Recommended
Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head
IFC invests in QNB Leasing to boost energy transition in Türkiye

IFC invests in QNB Leasing to boost energy transition in Türkiye
Germany was largest export market for automotive industry

Germany was largest export market for automotive industry
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improve, shows survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improve, shows survey
World debt soars 50 percent in decade, exceeding GDP growth

World debt soars 50 percent in decade, exceeding GDP growth
Microsoft to make $298 million AI investment in South Africa

Microsoft to make $298 million AI investment in South Africa
WORLD Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he has written to Iran's supreme leader pressing for new talks on its nuclear program, warning of possible military action if not.
ECONOMY Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

The increase in seasonal temperatures due to climate change has led to a decrease in the amount of sugar extracted from sugar beets.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿