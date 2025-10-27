Eastern Express tourist train gears up for new round of winter journeys

ANKARA
The Touristic Eastern Express, Türkiye’s cherished tourist train, begins ticket sales for its new season on Oct. 27, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

 

Attracting thousands of domestic and international travelers, the train provides a unique experience of Türkiye’s natural beauty and cultural heritage on its route from the capital Ankara to the eastern Anatolian province of Kars.

 

According to Uraloğlu, the new winter season will begin on Dec. 22 and continue until March 1 next year.

 

The train will run three times a week in each direction — from Ankara to Kars on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from Kars to Ankara on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays — for a total of 60 trips during the season.

 

The journey covers 1,360 kilometers and lasts about 32 hours, including long sightseeing stops in several historical towns.

 

On the eastbound route, the train will stop in Erzincan for 2.5 hours and Erzurum for 4 hours. On the return journey, it will stop in Erzurum’s İliç, the town of Divriği and the city center in Sivas, allowing passengers to explore local culture and landmarks.

 

Each train consists of eight sleeper cars and a dining car, with a total capacity of 160 passengers. Every sleeper compartment accommodates two people.

 

Tickets will be sold in two categories — individual tickets and tour packages.

 

Individual tickets will be available through the Turkish State Railways (TCDD) official sales channels, while package tours can be purchased from authorized travel agencies.

 

Since its introduction, the Touristic Eastern Express has hosted over 81,000 passengers, becoming one of Türkiye’s most iconic tourism experiences, particularly popular among winter travelers seeking panoramic views of snow-covered mountains, valleys and villages.

 

The original Eastern Express offers a more basic experience with bunk beds and minimal stops, while the Touristic Eastern Express features sleeping cars, dining cars and longer layovers at historic sites along the route.

