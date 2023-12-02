Earthquake victims receive free prostheses for limb loss

DIYARBAKIR
The Association of International Doctors (AID) has initiated a program to provide free prosthetic and orthotic services to individuals affected by the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Some 850 people lost about 1,300 limbs, with some people losing multiple limbs, according to a study by AID in the 11 provinces affected by the earthquakes, which were centered in the southeast province of Kahramanmaraş.

Following the 40-day timeframe necessary for the healing and closure of the limb wounds, the organization, with the assistance of sponsors, commenced providing free prosthetic and orthotic services.

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Eşref Araç, the AID Diyarbakır representative, a total of 101 individuals affected by the earthquake have submitted applications. Out of these, 52 have successfully completed their procedures, while 49 are still in the process.

"Unfortunately, the Feb. 6 earthquake precipitated a major crisis for our nation," Araç said, adding that they established a mobile orthotic prosthesis center to assist patients who lost their prostheses immediately after the disaster.

"As the Association of International Doctors (AID), we immediately began monitoring the patients in the field following the earthquake and treated our patients with prostheses and orthoses."

Araç stated that in addition to providing prosthetics and orthotics, AID also collaborates on physical therapy and rehabilitation processes.

"The applications of women and children are given priority. There are no charges associated with any of these procedures," Araç continued.

Since 2016, a total of 1,439 individuals, including 101 individuals affected by earthquakes, have sought prosthetics and orthotics from AID following the Syrian War.

