Early Bronze Age artifacts found in Panaztepe

  • November 09 2021 07:00:00

Early Bronze Age artifacts found in Panaztepe

İZMİR
Early Bronze Age artifacts found in Panaztepe

In archaeological excavations in Panaztepe, located in the Menemen district of the western province of İzmir and is believed to have been a settlement from 3,000 B.C. to the Byzantine period, structures from the oldest period of the city have been unearthed.

The excavations started in Maltepe district in 1985 under the leadership of Professor Armağan Erkanal, and today continue under the chairmanship of Sivas Cumhuriyet University archeology department member Ümit Çayır.

Panaztepe, which is thought to have been an island settlement and port city in the Bronze Age, is about 10 kilometers from the coast today. It has increased its historical importance with new finds.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Çayır said Panaztepe, with its connections to the Eastern Mediterranean, Western Aegean and even the Caucasus, was an important center for the region, especially in the 2000s B.C., and was located at the intersection between the Mycenaean civilizations in the west and the Hittite civilizations in the east.

Çayır stated that they aim to reach data describing the cultural structure of the period in the excavations and said that this year they found settlement layers from the Early Bronze Age to the classical periods.

Noting that they knew the existence of the remains of the period, known as the Early Bronze Age, in Panaztepe, but the architectural remains showing that it was a settlement could not be reached before, Çayır said: “We were actually expecting to find a burial ground in the work there. Because a tomb, destroyed by illegal diggers, was unearthed there in 2014.”

“Surveys and geophysical-georadar examinations revealed the existence of an ancient period in that region. Accordingly, it was understood that there could be a settlement or a cemetery in this area. We initiated the excavation work in this area for the first time in 2020. We came across an interesting situation. There is also a settlement area belonging to the late periods. Below that, we found structure layers that may belong to the Middle or Late Bronze Age, and below them, a settlement belonging to the Early Bronze Age. That’s why this work was so important. Because we can say that we found the settlement area belonging to the earliest period of Panaztepe. In other words, this is a settlement area dating back to approximately 5,000 years ago. We plan to continue our work both in the newly excavated area and in the acropolis and its outskirts,” he added.

Çayır emphasized that finding the Early Bronze Age settlement on the plain will bring very important results for both Panaztepe and the archeology of the region.

“The fact that the settlement area was identified with architectural remains from the Early Bronze Age will add a new dimension to the cultural history of the region. The wall remains from the residences of the mentioned period and the stone fishing net weights, found together with the ceramic finds, indicate that the settlement was a port city in that period and probably in the following periods. Preliminary reports of geographical studies conducted in the region and Panaztepe also support this view,” he said.

Turkey, Izmir, Archaeology,

ECONOMY Shopping sale days to bring 60 billion Turkish Lira boon to retail industry

Shopping sale days to bring 60 billion Turkish Lira boon to retail industry
MOST POPULAR

  1. Former intelligence official sentenced to 23 years in prison

    Former intelligence official sentenced to 23 years in prison

  2. Salt Bae’s treat for Vietnamese minister stirs anger in Asian country

    Salt Bae’s treat for Vietnamese minister stirs anger in Asian country

  3. İYİ Party lawmaker resigns over public reaction for swearing at protester

    İYİ Party lawmaker resigns over public reaction for swearing at protester

  4. Istanbul inn with iconic architecture seeks restoration

    Istanbul inn with iconic architecture seeks restoration

  5. CHP leader announces six-step plan for women

    CHP leader announces six-step plan for women
Recommended
Kaymaklı Underground City presents mystic journey

Kaymaklı Underground City presents mystic journey
Amy Winehouse’s last concert dress sells for $243,200

Amy Winehouse’s last concert dress sells for $243,200
Atatürk Mansion in Turkey’s northeast to be restored once more

Atatürk Mansion in Turkey’s northeast to be restored once more
Harmony of Contrast at Bomontiada

'Harmony of Contrast' at Bomontiada
Churches, chapels draw tourists to Göreme Open Air Museum

Churches, chapels draw tourists to Göreme Open Air Museum
Pompeii dig yields rare window on daily life of enslaved

Pompeii dig yields rare window on daily life of enslaved
WORLD Report: NSO spyware found on 6 Palestinian activists phones

Report: NSO spyware found on 6 Palestinian activists' phones

Security researchers disclosed on Nov. 8 that spyware from the notorious Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group was detected on the cellphones of six Palestinian human rights activists, half affiliated with groups that Israel’s defense minister controversially claimed were involved in terrorism.

ECONOMY Shopping sale days to bring 60 billion Turkish Lira boon to retail industry

Shopping sale days to bring 60 billion Turkish Lira boon to retail industry

November’s shopping spree is expected to boost the sales of both physical and online retailers by as much as 60 billion Turkish Liras (around $6.2 billion).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe managed to get a 2-2 draw against Yukatel Kayserispor with a last minute goal in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game on Nov. 7.