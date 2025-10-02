Dutch authorites warn firms over ‘annoying’ chatbots

Dutch authorites warn firms over ‘annoying’ chatbots

THE HAGUE
Dutch authorites warn firms over ‘annoying’ chatbots

Dutch authorities told companies and organisations Thursday they should not rely solely on chatbots to communicate with consumers, describing their use as "one of the biggest annoyances" customers face.

"Organizations that use chatbots in their services must always offer people the option to speak with a representative," said the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) in a statement.

Firms must also ensure consumers are aware they are interacting with chatbots and that the machines do not provide evasive or incorrect answers, the AP said.

The watchdog voiced concern about the growing use of AI-powered chatbots and warned that regulators would be looking into stricter rules.

"Chatbots are becoming the main point of contact and the path towards human content is fading," the AP said in a new report.

Increasingly advanced chatbot technology means consumers do not know whether they are speaking to a human or a machine, the report said.

After an initial unsatisfying interaction with a chatbot, consumers are often re-directed not to a human but to another chatbot, increasing frustration, said the AP.

Officials are seeing a "rapid increase" in complaints about chatbots, said the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Market (ACM).

"Recent research by the ACM shows that the lack of human interaction in customer service is one of the biggest annoyances."

The Dutch authorities urged the European Commission to establish clear guidelines for the design of AI-powered chatbots.

"These must be fair, recognisable, and accessible. And people must not be misled," said the AP.

warning,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

    Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

  2. US Treasury chief says 'fully prepared' to support Argentina

    US Treasury chief says 'fully prepared' to support Argentina

  3. India and China to resume flights after a 5-year hiatus

    India and China to resume flights after a 5-year hiatus

  4. Türkiye's annual inflation at 33.2 pct in September

    Türkiye's annual inflation at 33.2 pct in September

  5. Finnish court dismisses Baltic cable cuts case

    Finnish court dismisses Baltic cable cuts case
Recommended
Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan
US Treasury chief says fully prepared to support Argentina

US Treasury chief says 'fully prepared' to support Argentina
India and China to resume flights after a 5-year hiatus

India and China to resume flights after a 5-year hiatus
Türkiyes annual inflation at 33.2 pct in September

Türkiye's annual inflation at 33.2 pct in September
Boeing defense workers strike may last weeks or even months

Boeing defense workers strike may last 'weeks or even months'
Turkish, UAE central banks ink swap, cooperation agreements

Turkish, UAE central banks ink swap, cooperation agreements
Türkiye pushes energy diversification, says energy minister

Türkiye pushes energy diversification, says energy minister
WORLD Finnish court dismisses Baltic cable cuts case

Finnish court dismisses Baltic cable cuts case

A Finnish court on Friday dismissed a case involving the captain and two senior officers of a ship believed to be part of Russia's "shadow fleet" who were suspected of cutting Baltic Sea cables.
ECONOMY Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Türkiye is preparing to sign a new contract to operate two new oil fields with Kazakhstan, the CEO of Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has announced.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿