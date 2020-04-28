Dutch ambassador gives flowers to Turkish health staff

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Dutch Ambassador in Ankara on April 27 gave flowers to health staff in Ankara Şehir Hospital, in celebration of King's Day, the birthday of King of Holland Willem Alexander.

Netherlands' Ambassador to Turkey Marjanne de Kwaasteniet visited the Neurology-Orthopedics branch of Ankara Şehir Hospital.

She thanked all health staff for their hard work and said they are doing everything they can.

Kwaasteniet said they usually celebrate King's Day with big events, however, they are doing a different event this year due to COVID-19.

The ambassador gave the flowers to the hospital's chief official, Ayşe Gülkan, outside the hospital.

All health staff and Kwaasteniet observed social distancing during the event.



