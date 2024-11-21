Duo Blanc & Noir continues Türkiye tour

CENK ERDEM

Internationally acclaimed piano duo Selin Şekeranber and Yudum Çetiner, known as Duo Blanc & Noir, are connecting with audiences through a series of concerts following the release of their brand-new album “Simply Classic,” under the Pasion Turca label.

With the release of their album, the duo began connecting with audiences through a series of back-to-back concerts. Following their performances in Germany, as part of their Türkiye tour, Duo Blanc & Noir will bring the world-famous classical music pieces they reinterpreted in “Simply Classic” to the stage Tonight at the Small Hall of the Ahmet Adnan Saygun Arts Center in İzmir.

Their Türkiye tour continues with performances at new stops, including Ankara on Nov. 26 at the Erimtan Museum as part of the “Music in the Museum: Tuesday Concerts” series.

In a heartfelt discussion, they opened up about their new album, experiences from their German tour, and the harmony they've cultivated over the years.

What kind of musical story did you aim to tell with your new album, “Simply Classic”?

Çetiner: In all forms of art, creators often focus on complex and challenging works during certain periods of their journey, as this is a crucial process for their growth, creativity and overcoming internal struggles. However, in the maturity of this journey, many artists turn to the philosophy of “less is more.”

“Simply Classic” invites listeners on a journey where they discover the power of inner calm and experience the joy that simplicity brings. It’s about finding peace in minimalism.

The album features some of the most well-known classical pieces. How did you choose them?

Şekeranber: Every great composer has masterpieces that are strikingly simple yet profoundly beautiful. In this album, we explored pieces from our favorite composers that resonate with both our inner world and the global movement toward sustainability and simplicity. We wanted to select works that communicate deep emotions in a simple way. Once again, we realized that what makes a piece unique is the intensity found within its simplicity.

Which piece in the album, in your opinion, leaves the most room for beautiful dreams?

Çetiner: Our previous album, IMAGINE, consisted of our own compositions and was all about exploring imagination. With “Simply Classic,” we hope listeners take the time to enter a dream world where everything feels possible. For me, two pieces stand out in inspiring daydreams: Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” and Debussy’s “Clair de Lune.”

During your tour in Germany, did you observe any differences in audience reactions?

Şekeranber: As part of the 15th Orff Days, we performed ten concerts across seven regions in Bavaria. The program included Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana in its version for two pianos, choir and soloists, as well as works specially arranged for us and the German chamber group Spark. Germans are generally very attentive listeners. Before our concerts, many attended informational sessions to familiarize themselves with the pieces they would hear. At the end of each concert, we were met with standing ovations lasting several minutes along with heartfelt congratulations. No matter the country, if we manage to touch the audience’s hearts, their joy reaches us through their applause.

How do you think you have evolved as a duo over the years?

Şekeranber: From the beginning, our priority has always been music. As two women embarking on this journey, we aimed to inspire young girls and dreamers to believe in their goals and to show how much stronger we can be when we support each other. We’ve grown by nurturing both our friendship and our artistry, drawing inspiration that fuels our creativity. There’s still a long road ahead, filled with learning and growth. Being part of a chamber music group requires setting egos aside and learning to breathe, feel, and create together. We believe we’ve continually improved and deepened our repertoire while enriching ourselves through collaborations with other musicians and genres.

What message would you give to young Turkish pianists and musicians inspired by your international success?

Çetiner: We follow many talented young musicians representing Turkey abroad, and we’re so proud of them. Our advice to them is to stay open to innovation, keep up with global developments, and embrace different musical styles without fear of experimentation. To become truly unique, it’s vital to go beyond formal education and discover oneself. This requires reading widely, exploring different art forms, observing people and nature, and stepping out of comfort zones. Born into the Internet age, they have access to information faster than ever — an advantage they should use wisely.

What’s next for Duo Blanc & Noir?

Şekeranber: For us, the end of one concert marks the beginning of preparation for the next. While our new album was just released, we’ve already started thinking about the next one. Additionally, we’ll focus on collaborative concert projects with other esteemed artists, offering our audiences exciting surprises. In May 2025, we’re invited to perform at the Black Forest Music Festival in Germany, followed by another tour and festival appearances in Germany in the fall.