‘Dune’ spices up box office with big opening

‘Dune’ spices up box office with big opening

LOS ANGELES
‘Dune’ spices up box office with big opening

Bringing spice to a so-far lean movie year, Warner Bros.' new sci-fi film "Dune: Part Two" shot to the top of the North American box office this weekend, taking in an estimated $81.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on March 3.

Denis Villeneuve's epic sequel to the original "Dune," based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel about war and survival on the deeply inhospitable desert planet of Arrakis, saw the young year's largest opening, roughly doubling the original film's opening. "Dune: Part Two" has taken in an additional $97 million abroad.

Its strong opening left the box office leader of the past two weekends, Paramount's "Bob Marley: One Love," in the dust -- or sand -- as the biopic took in just $7.4 million for second place. British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as the iconic reggae singer.

In third were the latest episodes of Fathom Events and Angel Studios' faith-based "The Chosen," on the life of Jesus Christ, at $3.9 million. Egyptian-born Jonathan Roumie plays Jesus in the crowdfunded series.

Fourth spot went to Lionsgate's true-life drama "Ordinary Angels," at $3.8 million. Hilary Swank stars as a Kentucky hairdresser who rallies her town to help a widower with a gravely ill daughter.

Sony's "Madame Web," a "Spider-Man" spinoff starring Dakota Johnson, placed fifth for the weekend at $3.2 million.

big,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar

Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar
LATEST NEWS

  1. Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar

    Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar

  2. Iran executed 834 people last year, highest since 2015: rights groups

    Iran executed 834 people last year, highest since 2015: rights groups

  3. Above-normal temperatures for March-May due to El Nino: UN

    Above-normal temperatures for March-May due to El Nino: UN

  4. Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man

    Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man

  5. Diplomatic push for Israel-Hamas ceasefire intensifies

    Diplomatic push for Israel-Hamas ceasefire intensifies
Recommended
Haruki Murakami unveils his new short story at a Tokyo literary event

Haruki Murakami unveils his new short story at a Tokyo literary event
Makeup genius comes full circle with Maestro

Makeup genius comes full circle with 'Maestro'
New frescoes emerge from ash of Pompeii

New frescoes emerge from ash of Pompeii
Kate Winslet stars as dictator in uncomfortable satire

Kate Winslet stars as dictator in 'uncomfortable' satire
Child graves and figurines found in ancient Tenedos

Child graves and figurines found in ancient Tenedos
UK singer-songwriter Raye sweeps Brit Awards

UK singer-songwriter Raye sweeps Brit Awards
WORLD Iran executed 834 people last year, highest since 2015: rights groups

Iran executed 834 people last year, highest since 2015: rights groups

Iran executed a "staggering" total of at least 834 people last year, the highest number since 2015 as capital punishment surged in the Islamic republic, two rights groups said Tuesday.
ECONOMY Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar

Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar

Some 39 Turkish defense companies are attending the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) this year, the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿