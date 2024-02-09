Dual-nationality students renouncing Turkish citizenship for easier university entry

ANKARA

In a bid to secure smoother entry into Turkish universities, a notable number of dual citizens are opting to renounce their Turkish citizenships, strategically bypassing the fiercely competitive Higher Education Institutions Examination (YKS) in favor of the comparatively simpler Foreign Student Admission Examination (YÖS).

As applications for the YKS, in which more than 3 million candidates compete to enter university in Türkiye continue, some candidates who have dual citizenship and find the exam difficult are turning to the YÖS, which is taken by foreign students, by renouncing their Turkish citizenships.

Thus, instead of the YKS, which includes many tests covering subjects such as Turkish language, mathematics, science and social sciences, they have the chance to become a university student with an easier exam with less number of questions covering only numerical ability and basic mathematics. To offer a broad perspective, the probability of securing a place in medicine in YKS is 1/10,000, while in YÖS it is 6/100.

The majority of public universities require students to take the YÖS. However, foundation universities do not require an exam for foreign students.

An institution that offers YÖS courses provided information on the process.

"You must have your renunciation of citizenship document by July 1. The process takes three to five months on average. There are some students who are trying to renounce their citizenship as of September. If your process is not completed this year, you can enter next year. You have the right to return to Turkish citizenship within two years."

Many lawyers also provide support to those who want to renounce their citizenship. In fact, there are lawyers who specialize in this field.

"We can help you renounce your citizenship very easily. I was a Bulgarian citizen, I took YÖS and got into law school. You can return to Turkish citizenship after the exam. It is even easier to enter than to exit," a lawyer stated.