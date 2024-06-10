Dual citizens cast votes for Bulgarian elections in Türkiye

Dual citizens residing in Türkiye have commenced voting in the Bulgarian snap elections at polling stations on June 9.

Citizens made their way to the numerous ballot boxes installed in schools in several provinces as early as 7 a.m.

166 ballot boxes were set up in 23 provinces.

Highlighting that it is his sixth time casting a vote for the Bulgarian government parliament election, Erol Ateş, the head of the Balkan Turks Immigrants Solidarity Association, urged dual citizens to exercise their voting rights.

Stressing the significance of voting behavior, Ateş stated that scores of Bulgarian citizens residing in Türkiye have begun casting their votes.

Fire outbreaks in five provinces brought under control

