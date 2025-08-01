DR Congo, Rwanda hold first talks after peace deal

DR Congo, Rwanda hold first talks after peace deal

DR Congo, Rwanda hold first talks after peace deal

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have held their first talks after signing a peace deal to end decades of deadly conflict in mineral-rich eastern Congo, the two countries said on Aug. 1.

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have held their first talks after signing a peace deal to end decades of deadly conflict in mineral-rich eastern Congo, the two countries said on Aug. 1.

Eastern DRC, a region bordering Rwanda with lucrative natural resources, has been plagued by violence for more than three decades and the unrest has claimed thousands of lives.

The crisis intensified early this year when the M23 armed group and Rwandan troops captured the major city of Goma in January, followed by Bukavu in February, setting up parallel administrations in each.

Kinshasa had previously opposed direct dialogue with the M23 and diplomatic attempts, including mediation by Angola, failed.

But the surprise intervention of Qatar succeeded in bringing together Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame of Rwanda in Doha in mid-March.

A peace agreement followed, inked by their foreign ministers in Washington at the end of June.

On July 31, representatives from both countries as well as observers from the United States, Qatar and the African Union held their first meeting in Washington since signing the peace deal, according to a joint statement released by both nations on social media.

They "discussed progress on implementing the agreement" among other things, it said.

The agreement was hailed as a significant milestone by the African Union and the United Nations and follows a long series of truces and ceasefires that have been systematically broken.

DR Congo,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes exports hit record $25 bln in July

Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

    Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

  2. Türkiye begins natural gas shipments to Syria

    Türkiye begins natural gas shipments to Syria

  3. US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

    US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

  4. Revival of ancient glory: Assos Theater

    Revival of ancient glory: Assos Theater

  5. Contemporary Istanbul to be held in September

    Contemporary Istanbul to be held in September
Recommended
US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit
Trump deploys nuclear submarines in row with Russia

Trump deploys nuclear submarines in row with Russia
Western allies accuse Iran of covert overseas kill, kidnap policy

Western allies accuse Iran of covert overseas 'kill, kidnap' policy
Syria forms committee to investigate violence in Druze heartland

Syria forms committee to investigate violence in Druze heartland
HRW slams death trap in Gaza as US envoy inspects aid centers

HRW slams 'death trap' in Gaza as US envoy inspects aid centers
Appeals court upholds Bosnian Serb leaders prison sentence

Appeals court upholds Bosnian Serb leader's prison sentence
WORLD US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

President Donald Trump's special envoy promised a plan to deliver more food to Gaza after inspecting a U.S.-backed distribution centre on Friday, as the United Nations said Israeli forces had killed hundreds of hungry Palestinians waiting for aid over the past two months.
ECONOMY Türkiyes exports hit record $25 bln in July

Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat declared July 2025 a "record-breaking month" for Türkiye's exports, with shipments reaching an all-time high of $25 billion, up 11 percent from last year, while the trade deficit narrowed by 12.1 percent amid controlled import growth.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿