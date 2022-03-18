Dozens of whales die in New Zealand mass stranding

  • March 18 2022 09:18:00

Dozens of whales die in New Zealand mass stranding

WELLINGTON
Dozens of whales die in New Zealand mass stranding

More than two dozen whales died in a mass stranding at a New Zealand beach renowned as a death trap for the ocean giants, wildlife rangers said on March 18. 

The Department of Conservation said 29 long-finned pilot whales were already dead when the pod of 34 marine mammals was found at remote Farewell Spit on the South Island late Thursday.

Department spokesman Dave Winterburn said rangers were providing care for five survivors but noted "the whales have now been out of the water for some time".

"While this event is unfortunate, whale strandings are a natural phenomenon," he said.
"The cause of this stranding is not known."

Farewell Spit, a 26-kilometre (16 mile) hook of sand that protrudes into the sea, has been the scene of more than 10 pilot whale strandings in the past 15 years.

The largest was in February 2017, when almost 700 of the mammals beached, resulting in 250 deaths.

Scientists are unclear about why the beach is so deadly. One theory is that the spit creates a shallow seabed in the bay that interferes with the whales’ sonar navigation systems.

Pilot whales, the most common species of whale in New Zealand waters, are particularly susceptible to mass strandings.
The whales, which grow up to six metres (20 feet) long, are regularly found beached in large numbers.

TURKEY Turkey marks anniversary of key victory

Turkey marks anniversary of key victory
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

    Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

  2. Erdoğan, Putin discuss recent developments in Ukraine war

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss recent developments in Ukraine war

  3. Red sky indicates bad weather on way, says expert

    Red sky indicates bad weather on way, says expert

  4. Hopes for ceasefire increased after talks with Kiev, Moscow: Turkish FM

    Hopes for ceasefire increased after talks with Kiev, Moscow: Turkish FM

  5. Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece

    Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece
Recommended
NASA rolls out its mega Moon rocket

NASA rolls out its mega Moon rocket
Shenzhen eases lockdown as pandemic gnaws at China economy

Shenzhen eases lockdown as pandemic gnaws at China economy
Search for Ukraine theatre bombing survivors as war crime claims mount

Search for Ukraine theatre bombing survivors as war crime claims mount
Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected
Chinese operatives accused of spying on dissidents in US

Chinese operatives accused of spying on dissidents in US
British-Iranians reunited with family in UK after Tehran release

British-Iranians reunited with family in UK after Tehran release
WORLD NASA rolls out its mega Moon rocket

NASA rolls out its mega Moon rocket

NASA’s massive new rocket is poised to make its first journey to a launchpad on Thursday ahead of a battery of tests that will clear it to blast off to the Moon this summer.
ECONOMY Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive

Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive

Turkey could grab the opportunity to attract hundreds of U.S. companies leaving the Russian market over Moscow’s military offensive against its neighbor, Ukraine, a senior U.S. business executive has said.

SPORTS Barcelona beat Galatasaray, reach Europa League quarter-finals

Barcelona beat Galatasaray, reach Europa League quarter-finals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner as Barcelona fought back from a goal down to beat Galatasaray 2-1 on Thursday to book their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals, while Andriy Yarmolenko scored an extra-time winner as West Ham knocked out Sevilla.