Dozens of pushed-back migrants rescued in Aegean Sea

ISTANBUL

Turkish forces have rescued 75 migrants in the Aegean Sea after they were pushed back by Greek coastal authorities while apprehending 140 migrants in the country’s east and southeast.

In the Aegean Sea off Ayvalık district in western Balıkesir province, coast guard teams rescued 35 migrants who were illegally pushed back by Greek officials.

Separately, teams saved 40 additional migrants who were similarly pushed back in the Aegean Sea off Bodrum and Datça districts in the southwestern province of Muğla.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back migrants, saying it violates international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable people, including women and children.

Meanwhile, the Greek coast guard said six bodies have been recovered from the shore of Lesbos and authorities suspect the people were migrants who died in their attempt to make it to Greece.

Around 140 migrants held in Turkey’s east

In Turkey’s east, 116 immigrants of Afghan nationality, who were hiding in a stream bed in Van’s İpekyolu district, were apprehended by security forces. Two people allegedly involved in human trafficking and organizing the illegal crossings were arrested.

A total of 24 Syrian immigrants were also apprehended in the southern province of Gaziantep and neighboring Kilis. Four Turkish citizens believed to be related to the crossings were also detained.