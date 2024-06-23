Dozens of illegal migrants caught off western coasts

MUĞLA
Turkish authorities have apprehended dozens of illegal migrants in the Aegean Sea, including those reportedly pushed back by Greece, officials said on June 23.

Early on June 21, the Coast Guard Command intercepted a rubber boat carrying 16 illegal migrants, including one child, off the coast of Muğla's Bodrum district.

Acting on received intelligence, the teams detained the migrants and handed them over to the Interior Ministry's relevant unit for processing.

Later in the day, 37 more illegal migrants, including 11 children, were rescued from two life rafts off the coast of Aydın's Kuşadası district.

The individuals were found to have been pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces, authorities said.

In a separate operation off Muğla's Fethiye district, Coast Guard teams apprehended another 10 illegal migrants attempting to cross to Greece in a rubber boat.

