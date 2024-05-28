Donors vow $5.4 billion for Syrian refugees

Donors vow $5.4 billion for Syrian refugees

BRUSSELS
Donors vow $5.4 billion for Syrian refugees

International donors led by the EU on May 27 pledged 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) for Syrian refugees, as Brussels insisted they should not be "pushed back" to their war-torn homeland.

An annual gathering hosted by the EU and chaired by its foreign policy chief Josep Borrell saw the European Union commit 2.12 billion euros for 2024 and 2025.

That figure included 560 million euros already promised this year for Syrians displaced inside the country and in Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq, and the same amount for 2025.

The bloc also pledged one billion euros for Syrian refugees in neighboring Türkiye.

"The situation in Syria is more dire today than one year ago. In fact, it has never been so dire and humanitarian needs are at all-time high," Borrell said.

"Today 16.7 million Syrians are in need of humanitarian assistance, the highest level since the start of the crisis over 13 years ago."

EU humanitarian chief Janez Lenarcic said that on top of the 5 billion euros in grants, a further 2.5 billion euros was promised by donors in loans.

He said the EU and its member states overall accounted for three quarters of the grants pledged.

The United States said it had also pledged nearly 545 million euros ($593 million) in humanitarian assistance for Syria.

commits, billion dollars, help,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary
LATEST NEWS

  1. Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

    Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

  2. Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

    Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

  3. Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

    Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

  4. Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

    Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

  5. Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

    Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax
Recommended
Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC
Israeli strikes rock Rafah as US says offensive does not cross red line

Israeli strikes rock Rafah as US says offensive does not cross red line
Indian capital records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius

Indian capital records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius
EU creates AI Office to regulate tech under tough new law

EU creates 'AI Office' to regulate tech under tough new law
Chinas Xi meets Egyptian leader Sisi in Beijing

China's Xi meets Egyptian leader Sisi in Beijing
Sweden pledges $1.25 bln in military aid to Ukraine amid deadly Russian attacks

Sweden pledges $1.25 bln in military aid to Ukraine amid deadly Russian attacks
Transitional council names prime minister in violence-hit Haiti

Transitional council names prime minister in violence-hit Haiti
WORLD Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Israel has allegedly conducted a nearly decade-long campaign to obstruct the International Criminal Court (ICC) from issuing arrest warrants against its leaders, according to the Guardian.

ECONOMY Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

A minimum corporate tax will be applied to global companies operating in Türkiye that have not been subject to taxation due to not having headquarters in the country, generating a significant inflow of resources for Türkiye.
SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿