Donors vow $5.4 billion for Syrian refugees

BRUSSELS

International donors led by the EU on May 27 pledged 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) for Syrian refugees, as Brussels insisted they should not be "pushed back" to their war-torn homeland.

An annual gathering hosted by the EU and chaired by its foreign policy chief Josep Borrell saw the European Union commit 2.12 billion euros for 2024 and 2025.

That figure included 560 million euros already promised this year for Syrians displaced inside the country and in Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq, and the same amount for 2025.

The bloc also pledged one billion euros for Syrian refugees in neighboring Türkiye.

"The situation in Syria is more dire today than one year ago. In fact, it has never been so dire and humanitarian needs are at all-time high," Borrell said.

"Today 16.7 million Syrians are in need of humanitarian assistance, the highest level since the start of the crisis over 13 years ago."

EU humanitarian chief Janez Lenarcic said that on top of the 5 billion euros in grants, a further 2.5 billion euros was promised by donors in loans.

He said the EU and its member states overall accounted for three quarters of the grants pledged.

The United States said it had also pledged nearly 545 million euros ($593 million) in humanitarian assistance for Syria.