Doncic scores 51 as Dallas NBA win streak reaches six

Doncic scores 51 as Dallas NBA win streak reaches six

WASHINGTON
Doncic scores 51 as Dallas NBA win streak reaches six

Luka Doncic scored 51 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to their sixth victory in a row while the Brooklyn Nets stretched their NBA win streak to 11 on Dec. 31.

Doncic added nine assists, six rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot in a maestro performance for the Mavericks in a 126-125 victory at San Antonio.

“I’m exhausted,” Doncic said. “Our defense wasn’t great. At the end we got a couple stops. Overall we win the game and that’s it.”

The 23-year-old Slovenian guard sank two free throws with 4.1 seconds remaining for the last Dallas points, then grabbed a rebound after the Spurs’ Tre Jones missed a tying free throw attempt with 2.1 seconds remaining to seal the Mavs’ triumph.

It was the third 50-point effort in five games for NBA scoring leader Doncic, who was at a loss to explain his high-point nights of the season.

“I don’t know,” Doncic said. “Some games they are going to double [cover] me, some games they are going to let me run the pick and roll. I just accept the coverage and go from there.”

Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving scored 28 points and Kevin Durant added 23 to spark the Nets to a 123-106 victory at Charlotte, extending their win streak to 11.

The Nets improved to 24-12 and moved into second place in the Eastern Conference, becoming only the second club this season to reach 24 wins.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered their sixth straight defeat, a humbling 116-104 home loss to league-worst Detroit (10-29).

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points to lead the Pistons while Anthony Edwards netted 30 in a losing cause.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid achieved his fifth career triple double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the 76ers’ 115-96 triumph at Oklahoma City.

 

Sports, basketball,

TÜRKIYE Foreign ministers meeting with Syrian regime could be held in mid-January: Çavuşoğlu

Foreign ministers meeting with Syrian regime could be held in mid-January: Çavuşoğlu
LATEST NEWS

  1. Foreign ministers meeting with Syrian regime could be held in mid-January: Çavuşoğlu

    Foreign ministers meeting with Syrian regime could be held in mid-January: Çavuşoğlu

  2. Turks celebrate New Year with various events across country

    Turks celebrate New Year with various events across country

  3. Grammy-winning singer Anita Pointer dies at 74

    Grammy-winning singer Anita Pointer dies at 74

  4. UK problems won’t go away in 2023, Sunak warns

    UK problems won’t go away in 2023, Sunak warns

  5. Four cruise lines to pay nearly $450 million for using Cuba port

    Four cruise lines to pay nearly $450 million for using Cuba port
Recommended
World number three Ruud, Kvitova cruise at United Cup

World number three Ruud, Kvitova cruise at United Cup
Arsenal has ‘desire’ to be champion: Arteta

Arsenal has ‘desire’ to be champion: Arteta
Brazil in mourning for King of Football Pele

Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele
World Snow Motorcycle Championship to be held in Mt Erciyes

World Snow Motorcycle Championship to be held in Mt Erciyes
Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table
Cowboys beat NFL-best Eagles

Cowboys beat NFL-best Eagles
WORLD Venezuelan opposition strips Guaidó of presidential role

Venezuelan opposition strips Guaidó of 'presidential' role

For three years, Juan Guaidó led the Venezuelan opposition’s efforts to bring about new elections and remove socialist President Nicolás Maduro.

ECONOMY UK problems won’t go away in 2023, Sunak warns

UK problems won’t go away in 2023, Sunak warns

Britain has had a tough 12 months and its problems will not “go away” in 2023, but the coronation of King Charles III will help bring the country together, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in his New Year message.

SPORTS World number three Ruud, Kvitova cruise at United Cup

World number three Ruud, Kvitova cruise at United Cup

World number three Casper Ruud cruised past Thiago Monteiro in straight sets but it was in vain as Norway crashed in their mixed teams United Cup tie against Brazil in Brisbane on Jan. 1.