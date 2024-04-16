Domestic observation satellite completes first year in space

ANKARA

Türkiye's first high-resolution domestic and national observation satellite, İMECE, has completed its first year in space, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has announced.

Developed by the Space Technologies Research Institute of Türkiye’s Scientific and Technological Research Council (TÜBİTAK UZAY) and launched on April 15, 2023, İMECE has been successfully performing its mission since the moment it was placed into orbit, Kacır said in a social media post.

Noting that all of its critical components, including its electro-optical camera, which allows high-resolution images to be taken from approximately 700 kilometers, are domestic and national, Kacır said: "With the commissioning of the İMECE Satellite, Türkiye has proven its competence in space technologies. Hopefully, we will send Türkiye's first national communication satellite TÜRKSAT 6A into space on July 8 and thus we will be one of the 11 countries in the world that can develop communication satellites."

The project started in January 2017, and in June 2020, the assembly integration activities of the spacecraft’s thermal structural efficiency module were completed and tests for the vibration on the spacecraft started. The final assembly of the satellite done jointly by the technology, defense and transportation ministries followed those tests.

İMECE will be included in the inventory of the Air Force Command after the tests in space are completed.

Stating that the outputs expected to be obtained from the project will constitute the building blocks of the country's future satellites, the officials underscored the goal of acquiring skilled personnel and expertise in this sector.